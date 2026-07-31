Royals have perfect sell-high trade opportunity with Michael Wacha after Rays injury news

The Kansas City Royals are reportedly hemming and hawing at the coming trade deadline, focusing more on 2027 by retaining several players with control remaining. Outfielder Lane Thomas and reliever John Schreiber should be rentals on the move, but Royals fans know that the greater returns likely come from moving pitchers Michael Wacha or Daniel Lynch IV. Wacha, coming off his first All-Star selection in more than a decade, is one such player that several fans are clamoring for the team to move. If the Royals have not locked the door yet, the Tampa Bay Rays could be knocking for a reunion.

The AL East club was already a prime landing spot for starting pitching at the trade deadline and widely considered a darkhorse in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. But baseball executives are reportedly expecting the reigning AL Cy Young winner to head to the Los Angeles Dodgers to finish out the 2026 season, possibly giving that club more aces than most franchises have had in the past decade. The Rays just put lefty Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL, though, and that exacerbates Tampa Bay's need for starting innings.

The southpaw is no stranger to the IL after missing all of 2024 and 2025. But he has been steady for the Rays this season, tossing 99.0 innings with a 3.09 ERA in that span. Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez are the Rays' 1-2 punch in the rotation, but Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour do not have the postseason track records to know if they can hold up in a three-man October rotation. Factor in that the Rays recalled a true reliever in Alex Cook to take McClanahan's place, and they are not addressing the starting need immediately.

Michael Wacha could right the wrongs of first Rays stint, Royals just have to trade him

Wacha pitched for the Rays back in 2021, tossing 124.2 innings and posting a 5.05 ERA for them. That was Wacha's last bad season, as he started turning things around statistically the following year with the Boston Red Sox.

Wacha is a more productive pitcher now than he was then, carrying a 3.60 ERA and 132.1 innings pitched this year. The cracks are starting to show in the 35-year-old's arsenal, and the Royals are on the hook for paying him in 2027 with an option for 2028. That aspect really has fans wanting to move on from Wacha.

As touched on earlier, it doesn't help that reporting has Kansas City more focused on 2027, but there is no guarantee that Wacha or fellow aging starter Seth Lugo are going to be the same level of contributors next season. The trade deadline largely has not kicked off yet, but there is still hope the Royals get blown away with an offer for Wacha, Lugo, or both. The Rays have the prospect capital to make that offer happen, especially if they are not acquiring Skubal.

This is a long-shot move that feels improbable, but the pairing makes sense. The Rays need a starter; the Royals have one to trade. The Royals need prospect returns who could help sooner rather than later; the Rays have such players on the pitching side of the house. Tampa Bay should be calling and asking at least, assuming Kansas City does not have the phone off the hook.