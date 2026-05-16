Royals vs. Cardinals Rain Delay, May 16: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

The Kansas City Royals need to get it together and quickly. They have lost five straight games and it seems like the depth of their struggles is deeper than even they realize. Having to take on a regional rival on the road in the Cardinals is already a tough assignment, but the weather is causing problems as well.

There is a fair bit of weather around the country on Saturday, so this match-up between the Royals' Noah Cameron and St. Louis starter Kyle Leahy was always in jeopardy. The only real question was whether or not they could start the game and maybe squeak in five innings before the storms came. Sadly, after having coin flip weather odds at the start of the day, it looks like that flip did not go the teams' way and now we are officially in a rain delay.

**UPDATE: 1:09 PM CST**

As predicted, it looks like this won't be a long delay at all. Assuming the forecast for the area holds true, the Royals and Cardinals are going to try and get started at 2:00 PM CST.

Weather permitting, this afternoon's game will begin at 2:00 PM. https://t.co/8veZv6pd0d — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 16, 2026

Royals vs. Cardinals Rain Delay, 5/16/26: When will the game start?

Thankfully, this should not be a particularly long rain delay. While there is a lot of weather in the area in general. it is very scattered and the forece for the St. Louis area improves as we get into the afternoon. It is hard to say for sure and it could take some time to get the field in shape, but a delay of about an hour sounds about right.

The good news here is that because the delay was announced so early, it is highly unlikely that either team is burning their starters. Had things been announced closer to game time and there was true uncertainty, the starters could have warmed up right before the delay and that would have been a disaster.

We will keep this post updated as more information is made available, including any estimated start times. The Royals should be playing baseball today, so get comfortable. It is a good idea to wait this one out.