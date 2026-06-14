Royals vs. Astros Rain Delay, June 13: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

The Kansas City Royals are looking to find their early June footing again and rebuild some momentum after falling short in their last three games. And despite going toe-to-toe with the opposing Houston Astros in a thrilling 7-7 affair, it appears they'll have more than just their opponent creating hurdles for them - and that's beyond just their injury woes continuing with Vinnie Pasquantino leaving early.

As has become commonplace this season, the Royals find themselves at the mercy of Mother Nature and in another rain delay once again, just days after two of their games were altered by multiple delays during their midweek series against the Texas Rangers.

We have entered a rain delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/RAXusFnVU0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 14, 2026

**Update 9:46 p.m. CT** Restart time announced for Royals vs Astros

Well, despite the grim forecasts, it looks as though this game will continue and hopefully come to resolution tonight. The team announced that the restart time for this one will be at 10:05 p.m. CT.

We will resume tonight's game at 10:05 p.m. CT. https://t.co/55Vjop1ZTN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 14, 2026

The hope will be that this delay killed some of the momentum that the Astros were building in the top of the eighth, having scored two runs to tie things at seven thanks to a Jose Altuve two-run homer.

While it remains to be seen who the Royals send out to get the final two outs, if all stays the same on the Astros side, the Royals will be facing outfielder Jake Meyers when the action gets back underway.

When can we expect Royals vs. Astros to get underway again?

There's certainly incentive to finish this game tonight. Nobody wants to carry a tie game into the following day. That being said, from a weather standpoint, it's tough to say as forecasts have been all over the place throughout the day in Kansas City.

With an over 60% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast through 11 p.m. CT it's really hard to see this one restarting at the late hours of the night into the wee hours of the morning, but the fact we're in the eighth inning is promising at least. However, with the way these offensives have both been hitting tonight, perhaps we're in for a jammed packed two innings, if not more.

Obviously, we'll have to wait and see as no one can predict the weather. However, we'll be sure to keep this post updated as more details on on when this game will finish become available.