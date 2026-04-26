Royals vs. Angels Rain Delay, April 26: Updates, Start Time, Full Details

Kansas City Royals fans may've thought the team had taken the necessary measures to avoid a weather delay on Sunday after moving their originally scheduled Sunday Night Baseball game to the afternoon. However, for the sixth time already this season, rain has wreaked havoc on the Royals' game plans.

With Kansas City building some tangible momentum in the seventh inning after an Isaac Collins leadoff homer to cut the deficit down to three, followed by the next two runners reaching base via a walk and base knock, the game was unfortunately forced to be put under a rain delay.

We have entered a rain delay.



We will provide an update on the status of today's game when one is made available. pic.twitter.com/TkSyP7f2EV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 26, 2026

** Update 6:25 p.m. CT** Royals have re-start time for their series finale

So, the delay doesn't appear to be as long as it could've been given the grim forecasts in the Kansas City area tonight, as the Royals announced that their final game of their weekend set against the Angels will get underway at 6:55 p.m. CT.

We anticipate tonight's game resuming at 6:55 p.m. CT. https://t.co/RSRHpB1Lzx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 26, 2026

Barring any substitutions, the Royals will hope to keep cooking and grab the sweep with their star in Bobby Witt Jr. coming to the plate with a pair of runners on and no outs with now just a three run deficit.

So when is the Royals' series finale with Angels going re-start?

While they've already won the series this weekend, with all their late game momentum, the Royals will certainly hope to get this one back underway and try to accomplish their first series sweep of the season. However, with an over 70% chance of rain until 7 p.m. CT and both sever thunderstorm and flood watches in the area this evening, it could be a lengthy delay to say the least. Thankfully, moving the start time up theoretically allows for some additional wiggle room from a time perspective if the weather ends up cooperating.

When and if the action does get back underway though, Michael Massey will be standing on second and Lane Thomas on first base with no outs in the Top of the seventh. We'll be sure to keep this feed updated as more information becomes available.