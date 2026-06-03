MLB insider hints Royals' preseason ambitions could still dictate trade deadline strategy

Back at 15 games below .500, the Kansas City Royals are floundering and need to decide whether they embrace the struggle or try and find ways to climb out of it. Either way, the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and the Royals need to make a decision on their direction soon. It's not that simple though. While their record might tell one story, their competitive ambitions entering the season - especially with the season Bobby Witt Jr. is having, could tell another.

That's precisely how MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand touched on the Royals situation this week with two months to go until deadline day. He described them as being one of the teams currently falling in the middle with standings not playing the only factor in trade deadline decision making.

"Preseason expectations can influence that decision – for instance, the Red Sox, Orioles, Tigers, Royals and Astros all had postseason aspirations entering the year – making it more difficult for those clubs to wave the white flag and become sellers," Feinsand wrote.

"If a playoff spot is within realistic reach, these teams could look to buy," he wrote.

Entering the season, projection systems like PECOTA had the Royals being one of the frontrunners to claim the AL Central title and make their way back to the postseason again like they did two years prior. So, it's easy to see where Feinsand is coming from when he says that it would be hard to shift away from their original goals if they still seem attainable.

American League postseason landscape could still be favorable for Royals

At 11.5 games back of the AL Central leading Cleveland Guardians, despite the Guards' magical run in 2025, the Royals shouldn't have eyes for the division title. That being said, the Wild Card spots area a different story, as perhaps they could still be attainable with a few solid runs here and there.

Now, at 23-38 only the Los Angeles Angels can say they have a worst record than them to start the season. However, at 7.0 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot currently held by the sub-.500 Texas Rangers (30-31), the postseason picture still looks fairly attainable for struggling teams like the Royals should they muster a good run here and there.

On top of that, the second wild card spot is held by the supposedly rebuilding Chicago White Sox. While they might be 32-29 to start the season, they seem to be outperforming expectations when you look at the fact they're nearly breaking even in terms of run differential this season (+3 at 285 to 282). With six games left against them before the end of the year, perhaps these are games Kansas City has circled in their calendar as potential ways to climb up the standings while simultaneously dragging another team ahead of them down.

Again, the talent is there for them on paper already to be better than how they're currently performing. Bobby Witt Jr. is having a season for the ages. Maikel Garcia is still within striking distance of being at the very least a league-average bat with an elite glove. Rising stars like Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone have shone at points in the early going. And underperformers like Vinnie Pasquantino might be breaking out of their prolonged early early season slumps.

Then, from a pitching perspective, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha give them two solid top-end veterans with sub-4.00 ERAs. And in the 'pen, the likes of Daniel Lynch IV and Matt Strahm at least give them a basis of solid performing backend to build off of.

The record may indicate sell, but there are still multiple favorable factors in play still that shouldn't make J.J. Picollo and Co. too eager to sell ahead of the trade deadline. That being said, time is ticking and the Royals will need to make a decision on their 2026 future sooner rather than later.