Royals' Triple-A squad hints at potential 2026 promo to honor hometown boxing legend

One of the biggest events in all of sports is about to get underway next week when the MLB postseason begins with 12 teams vying for the elusive title of World Series champion.

But less than two weeks ago the sporting world saw a generational event take place when two titans of boxing clashed. This of course was the undisputed super middleweight championship fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terrence "Bud" Crawford.

At then end of the day, the belts changed hands and the Omaha native, Crawford, claimed victory in the fight of a generation and remained undefeated at 42-0.

And now, the Kansas City Royals' Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, may've just teased a potential promotion for the 2026 season that would honor the hometown hero's boxing legacy.

Omaha Storm Chasers hint at potential promotion to honor boxing superstar Terrence Crawford

On Wednesday, the Storm Chasers social media team released a poll to their fans on X (formerly Twitter) asking them who they'd like a bobblehead of next season.

Of the three names they posted within the poll - Royals captain Salvador Perez, former top prospect Jac Caglianone and Crawford - Crawford captured a great portion of interest.

While over half of the nearly 450 responses (459) took the baseball route with the question, voting for Caglianone 51% of the time, it was Crawford who held his own in second. The southpaw received over a quarter of the support (25.7%).

Who would you like a bobblehead of next season? — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) September 23, 2025

Obviously nothing is set in stone yet when it comes to the 2026 promotional schedule, as the 2025 season only just finished for the Storm Chasers on Sunday and the 2026 game schedule was only released on Tuesday. And it remains to be seen how much bearing the team puts on this X poll.

However, this wouldn't be the first time the Omaha did a non-baseball promotional crossover. In 2025 they had a Union Omaha Soccer Night as a promo for their Omaha-based USL soccer team as well as a NASCAR night.

So, when arguably the greatest boxer of generation - who happens to be fresh off a once in a lifetime type victory - is a hometown native, this could very well be a no-brainer of a promotion.