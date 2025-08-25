Many Kansas City Royals fans only tune into Omaha Storm Chasers games when a hot prospect is on the cusp of an MLB call-up. That was the case when outfielder Jac Caglianone joined the roster, followed by catcher Carter Jensen.

But even with both players, plus a mix of former and future Royals in uniform, not nearly enough fans witnessed Omaha’s demolition of the Columbus Clippers on the road.

Royals fans are green with envy from Omaha's Saturday run total.

The Storm Chasers exploded for 23 runs against Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate, belting 10 home runs to secure a series win. The homer total set a modern franchise record, while the 23 runs tied the modern single-game franchise mark.

It was the kind of night where the lineup’s sixth and seventh hitters—veteran Harold Castro and outfielder Drew Waters—combined for 11 RBI. Every player with multiple at-bats recorded at least one hit and one RBI, showcasing a true top-to-bottom offensive outburst.

Here are all 10 home runs from yesterday's record-breaking game ‼️ pic.twitter.com/taBrisZdy4 — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) August 24, 2025

And it wasn’t just one big inning. Omaha struck early, with MJ Melendez, Caglianone, and Castro all going deep in the first to build a 4-0 lead that never faded. Waters added his own piece of history by becoming the first Omaha player to homer as both a left-handed and right-handed batter in a game since Tim Raines Jr. on Aug. 20, 2009.

The Storm Chasers’ social media team couldn’t resist twisting the knife, pointing out their run total compared to Kansas State football. Earlier that day, the Wildcats opened their 2025 season against rival Iowa State in Dublin, only to score fewer points than Omaha put up runs, a fact the Chasers gleefully reminded fans of.

Omaha capped the series with another decisive win on Sunday, taking five of six on the road from the Clippers. Unfortunately, such dominance has been rare this year. The reigning International League champions sit at 54-71, well out of the postseason hunt.

Still, performances from Jensen and Caglianone build confidence for their MLB futures, while outcasts like Melendez and Waters continue to prove they might still have something left to give at the next level.