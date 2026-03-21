Royals trade deadline flop suddenly emerging as Opening Day roster dark horse

First impressions are a powerful thing, no matter the stage or the situation. That first greeting on a date, the opening of a work presentation, the first outing with a new team, they all have that first impression feel and implications.

That is something that Kansas City Royals pitcher Bailey Falter has been trying to shake for the better part of a calendar year, after his 2025 struggles. But despite being written off by many, the southpaw's road to the Opening Day roster may not be that complicated.

Bailey Falter the reliever may be the Royals way on Opening Day.

With so many eyes on the World Baseball Classic finale, Royals fans should forgive themselves for missing Falter's best outing of the spring.

Manager Matt Quatraro bumped Falter from starting against the Los Angeles Dodgers, rather having him piggyback off a three innings from Aaron Sanchez. Falter could not drag the team out of the 3-0 hole they were in when he took the ball in the fourth inning, but he did his part and then some. Falter tossed three innings himself, allowing no hits and fanning five of the nine batters he faced.

It was the polar opposite of Falter showed fans in 2025, and certainly his performance this spring. The Royals traded for Falter in a time of desperate need for starting pitching, but his ineffectiveness coupled with a quick injury made him a popular non-tender candidate this past winter.

But the Royals doubled down on Falter, keeping him via arbitration. His lack of minor-league options remaining only kept him in the roster bubble, but with a niche need in the bullpen, Falter may get the benefit of the doubt to start the season.

With a different role in Tuesday's outing, Falter showcased what he could do as a left-handed bulk pitcher out of the bullpen. After all, his 93.6 MPH velocity represented a large leap from his previous marks this spring and 92.1 MPH average last season. That velocity, coupled with consistent command of that fastball high and the slider down, ellicted a 41.7% whiff rate on 37 pitches, and only one ball hit out of the infield.

This all matters because of that role shift. It can not only set a player up better in matchups, but also cause a mindset shift. Whatever clicked in Falter now puts him in the prime position to be that bulk guy for the Royals.

Kansas City tends to have three lefties in the bullpen, and former starter Daniel Lynch IV was once that multi-innings man Quatraro could turn to. But Lynch's outlook feels different. With his own velocity jump this spring, Lynch feels fully transitioned into a better single-inning pitcher rather than his former role.

As teams need to be careful with starter's workloads early in the season, having an arm available who can get six-plus outs in relief is vital. Falter looks to be the man who could do that.

Falter has been a starter for most of his career, but more starters shift to relief rather than the inverse. Falter evolving into a swingman is just keeping the MLB dream alive, and hopefully help the Royals maintain their pitching depth to start off the season.

With a week to go until Opening Day in Atlanta, Falter breaking camp with the Royals is far from a sure thing. But his prospects feel much better after his outing against the Dodgers, the first impression of a new Falter.