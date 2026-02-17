Royals Spring Training Update: Noah Cameron curve, Bubic trade chances, Bailey Falter

The Kansas City Royals are well in the swing of things in training camp with their first game of the spring taking place on Friday.

And while some might focusing on what still might be up the front office's sleeve to improve this roster further in 2026, there's some important tidbits arising from camp in Surprise that Royals fans should be aware of.

From some successful pitchers from last season looking even stronger, to struggling arms making strides, to arms that could still potentially be trade bait, here's some snippets Royals fans need to be aware of.

Royals Spring Training Update: Noah Cameron's curveball looks strong at the start of spring

Arguably the most pleasant surprise of the 2025 Royals season was the rapid rise of left-hander Noah Cameron.

In his rookie campaign, Cameron finished just outside the top three in AL Rookie of the Year voting after throwing to a 2.99 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and .214 BAA in 24 starts.

And now entering spring camp, he's seemed to up the ante with one pitch in particular looking particularly strong.

According to Jack Johnson of Locked on Royals on Monday, Cameron's curveball was "the most impressive thing [he'd] seen" that day.

Noah Cameron’s curveball is the most impressive thing I’ve seen today, so far. #Royals — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) February 16, 2026

Last season, Cameron's breaking ball was by far his best pitch out of his five total offerings, as he sported a .153 BAA with a .178 xBA and a .189 SLG with a .244 xSLG.

If the Royals end up keeping fellow-lefty Kris Bubic, Noah Cameron is likely the favorite to land the Royals fifth starter role in 2026, so seeing that his best pitch is looking just as strong so far in spring is a good sign for both the Royals and his rotation odds.

Royals Spring Training Update: The Athletic survey tabs Kris Bubic as one of the names most likely to be traded in spring training

Speaking of Bubic, the "will-they, won't they" trade saga continues even with spring training games just days away.

In The Athletic's annual spring preview survey, in which they ask "36 executives, former executives, managers, coaches and scouts" various spring training related questions, the group offered their thoughts on the names most likely to be dealt ahead of Opening Day.

And of the seven names most mentioned names in that survey was Bubic, appearing tied for the fourth most times with three mentions.

Now, all this has to be taken with a grain of salt and Jayson Stark of The Athletic even mentions that while big spring training deals have happened in the past, they're traditionally unlikely overall.

However, the Royals still have a starting pitching surplus to address and could very well still find a trade partner still in search of beefing up their staff with an All-Star-caliber arm. So never say never.

Royals Spring Training Update: Bailey Falter off to great start to spring after rough 2025

Rounding things off, we move to a starter likely to occupy a bullpen role in 2026, but is reportedly starting camp on a great note after a dreadful 11.25 ERA start to his Royals career.

According to Jack Johnson of Locked on Royals, Falter has been taking advantage of working with new KC pitching coach Mike McFerran.

"He’s liked what he’s seen. I’ve liked everything he’s told me," Falter told Johnson when speaking about McFerran.

Bailey Falter’s been working with new pitching coach Mike McFerran quite a bit.



He’s thrown two sides and has a live BP today.



“He’s liked what he’s seen. I’ve liked everything he’s told me. I think we’ve been working really well together. #Royals — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) February 17, 2026

"I think we’ve been working really well together," he said.

With Bubic and Cameron likely occupying the fourth and fifth spots of the rotation behind ace Cole Ragans and veterans Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, and then Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek likely being the next two men up depth-wise after their strong post-trade deadline showings last year, a swingman role seems likely for Falter.

But given the fact that he's without minor league options, the odds of him cracking the Opening Day roster is better than many names in the staff, so that fact that he's looking strong bodes well for not only the Royals bullpen, but their desired starting depth as well.