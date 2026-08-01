Royals stung by contending Twins stealing prime buy-low trade opportunity from their lap

The trade deadline may be moving at a snail's pace, but it is moving nonetheless. And one of the teams that have been the most active has been one of the Kansas City Royals' division rivals in the Minnesota Twins. After trading for reliever A.J. Minter earlier in the week, the Twins pulled off a trade with the Orioles for starting pitcher Dean Kremer.

Now, Kremer has had his hardships this season, as he's throwing to a 6.50 ERA and 1.36 WHIP, but as consistent low-4.00s ERA show the three seasons prior and a career-best 3.23 ERA in 2022, he's been a consistently dependable starting arm. On top of that, he still has a remaining year of control, making him a solution beyond 2026 - and now for a division rival. This is precisely the type of arm the Royals could desperately use.

Considering the return Minnesota sent Baltimore was a low Top 30 prospect in Jhomnardo Reyes, it makes it sting all that much more. It's not the most common route for sellers to take, but with competitive ambitions in 2027 while the Bobby Witt Jr. era is alive and well, there were certainly expendable prospects in the Royals' system similar to a 19-year-old like Reyes that could've gotten this deal done.

The Royals have a well-documented need for starting pitching not only in their injury-battered staff this season, but next season too. Cole Ragans will start the year on the shelf, Kris Bubic could be gone in free agency and Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo will be a year further into their mid-to-late 30s - if they're still here after the deadline. It's hard not to see Kremer as an affordable missed opportunity here.

Twins are posturing as AL Central contender at worst possible time for Royals

Thought to be rebuilders at the start of the year, the Twins being within shouting distance of an AL Wild Card spot was likely not on many fans' bingo cards for this season. Their stars like Byron Buxton are showing out, their young core is meshing well and they have promising prospects like Walker Jenkins within arms reach of a major league call-up.

Acquiring an expiring contract like Minter is no harm no foul for other division rivals like the Royals, but getting a traditionally consistent middle of the rotation arm like Kremer with arbitration years left shows the Twins are more than just taking advantage of a potentially fluke season. By all accounts, they're buying into their success and looking to find ways to ensure it continues beyond 2026.

The youthful Chicago White Sox are looking like perennial division threats all of sudden. The Cleveland Guardians are always seeming to be in the competitive fold with their unique brand of baseball. And the Detroit Tigers look to be pulling themselves out of the mud and looking more like the consistent postseason threat they've been since 2024 compared to what they looked like at the start of the year (even if they do capitalize on trading Tarik Skubal). With the Twins now accelerating their rebuild and possibly being an October threat in 2026, the Royals could be getting further lost in the competitive fold in the division.

This makes what they do at this deadline and in the offseason that much more important, as they really cannot afford to let opportunities slip away like this anymore.