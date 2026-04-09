Royals' struggling bullpen could use Triple-A standout now more than ever

The Kansas City Royals are 5-7 to start the season. It's not great but as a near-.500 record like this indicates, it hasn't been outright awful either.

Their starting rotation has largely been exceptional this season, lead by their veteran duo of Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha and their sophomore standout in Noah Cameron, and their offense has struggled to a degree but it hasn't been completely overarching, as there have been several standouts to help them at least save face at the dish.

However, the one area of their roster that's had few wins so far has been their bullpen and in their latest loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, that was only re-affirmed.

After Cole Ragans left his start in the first inning due to injury, the Royals 'pen was on the hook for the rest of the game. They would subsequently allow seven runs on 14 hits and three walks.

Other than position player Tyler Tolbert, every arm to take the mound after Ragans did something to contribute to the Royals loss and none of them are necessarily critical arms to Kansas City at this moment in time.

This is where a change might be in order and thankfully enough for the Royals, they have a major league experienced arm in Mason Black who's currently looking very strong in Triple-A Omaha right now.

With Kansas City's bullpen currently sitting in the bottom five in baseball in ERA (28th at 6.40), FIP (27th at 5.36), WHIP (T-30th at 1.73) and BAA (28th at .279), now seems as good a time as ever to change things up and offer the team a fresh look.

Mason Black could be a far better option than multiple arms in the Royals' bullpen

After not giving up an earned run and sporting a corresponding 1.00 WHIP and .172 BAA in spring training this season, Black has followed that up by looking strong in the Omaha Storm Chasers' bullpen as a reliever.

In 6.2 innings across four outings, Black is throwing to a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and .174 BAA in his first professional season as a full-time reliever.

Has he done it in dominant fashion? No, his 4.05 K/9 rate is nothing spectacular, but results are results and they speak for themselves. Black is finding ways to get outs.

Mason Black pitched primarily as a SP in four seasons with the Giants org. This was his fourth relief appearance on the season.



Four-seamer has been 92-93 since ‘24. He was two ticks higher today, 94-95. Sweeper is a weapon, better fastball could make him stick as a big leaguer. pic.twitter.com/fcaUesxJX6 — Preston Farr (@royalsminors) April 6, 2026

After seeing Luinder Avila struggle in his second big league outing of the season on Wednesday, giving up a run off six hits and a walk, Alex Lange look mediocre allowing a run off three hits in 2.1 innings and then Steven Cruz elevating his ERA up to 14.40 after giving up five runs off four hits and two walks in 1.1 innings, a fresh face seems completely reasonable.

Now, Lange, with his 4.76 ERA, hasn't been terrible in comparison to other arms and paired with his closing experience and lack of minor league options, he seems like a safe bet to remain in the mix.

Then there's Avila, who's looked far from the WBC and spring training standout that he was just weeks ago, but offers the Royals bullpen length, which especially with the absence of Bailey Falter is vital for KC right now.

So this leaves Cruz. The Royals haven't be afraid to option him to minors, having already done so out of camp following a good-looking spring training.

He's looked like the weakest link in this 'pen since Falter hit the IL, and with options left, now might be the time to make the call.

And Black seems like the logical choice to take his place.