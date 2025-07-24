Royals Rumors: MLB insider claims KC could be set to change gears at trade deadline

Even as the Kansas City Royals might be entering the playoff race and could be returning to "buyer" status after looking dead in the water to start the second half of the season, it doesn't look like one of their rumored targets is still a real possibility.

Earlier this month, rumors started coming fast and furious that the Royals might swing a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates that would see outfielder Bryan Renolds coming to Kauffman Stadium.

While they did end up making a deal with the Pirates - acquiring Adam Frazier last week - Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic threw some cold water on a Reynolds trade. In one of his latest articles this week about what he's hearing just a week out from the MLB trade deadline, he said there's little chance that deal gets done now.

Kansas City Royals trade outlook: Bryan Reynolds unlikely as club pivots to pitching targets

"The Royals do not appear to line up for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds," Rosenthal wrote. He added that the Pirates want offense in return for the outfielder, and that's an area Kansas City isn't able to provide much help, given how strapped they've been for offensive production for a majority of the season.

Instead he referenced the possibility of the Royals doing business with the Boston Red Sox for former All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran in a deal that could include one of the Royals star starting pitching options in Seth Lugo.

While adding bats would seem to be the top plan for the Royals, should they still look at themselves as buyers, Rosenthal also said, "they likely will pursue pitching help as well, both starting and relief."

The baseball insider didn't elaborate on just why the team would spend trade capital in those areas, but they might be trying to add some bats with their current crop of pitchers and then turning around and reloading their staff, who's facing their fair share of injuries at the moment, with other trade partners.

The Kansas City Royals' acquisition of Bryan Reynolds always felt like a bit of a long shot, considering the supposed asking price from the Pirates.