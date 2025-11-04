Royals Rumors: KC named as surprise free agent fit for electric Blue Jays All-Star

With the World Series now done, it's officially time to think about the 2026 season. For the Kansas City Royals, it's time to figure out who they want to bring back and who they want to try to acquire to make a real run next summer.

One name that popped up on Monday might surprise fans, as at least one expert believes Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette could be a fit for Kauffman Stadium.

Bichette is coming off a comeback season after poor performance and injury derailed his 2024. This past season, he posted a .311/.357/.483 slash line that included a career high 129 OPS+ for the AL Champion squad that came a few at-bats from winning the World Series.

ESPN suggests Bo Bichette as a dream fit for Royals

ESPN's David Schoenfield laid out what he thinks are his best free agents fits for the offseason on Monday and while even he knows that the Royals would be a long shot, considering how much Bichette will likely demand on the open market, he believes they could be a fit.

"OK, can the Royals realistically afford to sign Bichette? Probably not, but a double-play combination of Bobby Witt Jr. and Bichette would be a lot of fun, and Bichette's style of hitting would be a good fit for that park."

Second base would be the spot Kansas City would need Bichette for, given the fact they have arguably the best shortstop in baseball in Witt. This in and of itself could take some convincing, but the Royals' need to upgrade that spot is certainly there, meaning there's an everyday role available to Bichette in KC even if shortstop is firmly occupied.

"Royals second basemen hit just .236 with 11 home runs, and we know the lineup needs something else," Schoenfield wrote.

Schoenfield did also lay out that while this kind of free agent is obviously something most don't expect to see happen, Kansas City is no longer in the "never spend" category that some other small market teams find themselves.

"The Royals aren't the Pittsburgh Pirates or Tampa Bay Rays," he wrote. "They will spend some money -- although there isn't much wiggle room based on the 2025 payroll -- and there is a contention window right now with their current rotation."

For his part, Bichette has said he wants to stay with Toronto. However, money talks. Can the Kansas City Royals make it talk for them?