The Kansas City Royals are in a roster bind at second base. The AL Central club employs a number of players capable of handling the keystone, but none are optimal options at this point in the offseason.

Fans from all sides are calling for Jonathan India to be non-tendered, while Michael Massey’s underperformance and injury history in 2025 further cloud his long-term viability. Players like Nick Loftin and Tyler Tolbert can play second, but standing pat at the position this offseason would feel like organizational malpractice.

After all, Kansas City was one of only two teams in MLB to receive negative cumulative fWAR from its second basemen in 2025. Something has to change if the Royals hope to build on their 82–80 record in 2026.

There is an extremely limited pool of impact second basemen available on the free-agent market. Bo Bichette (Toronto) and Gleyber Torres (Detroit) are likely to command the most significant multi-year deals. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have turned Miguel Rojas into one of the most valuable bench infielders in baseball, so why would he leave Los Angeles?

After those three, there's a steep drop-off.

Given this, it doesn’t seem realistic for Kansas City to find its Opening Day second baseman via free agency. If they can’t raise the ceiling of the position, can they at least improve the floor? If so, here are three reasonable options to help stabilize second base until a long-term solution emerges.

UTL Adam Frazier

Royals fans certainly had opinions when the team reacquired Adam Frazier at the trade deadline, following a forgettable 2024 campaign in Kansas City. I shared those doubts, and then some, when the move was announced.

But it didn’t take long for Frazier to reestablish his value, quietly becoming one of the club’s best trade deadline acquisitions over the past two seasons.

Frazier proved his worth in a few key ways: versatility, reliability at second base, and timely hitting, particularly with runners in scoring position.

Out goes Frazier!

Kansas City has multiple infielders capable of playing all over the diamond, but Frazier looked more comfortable and effective in that role than either Massey or Loftin. While those younger players are more cost-controlled, what has their impact truly been over the past calendar year? Even in limited time, Frazier’s tenure stands out as the most productive.

He split his time between the outfield and second base after returning to Kansas City, and that positional flexibility adds value for a team in search of stable depth. Let’s not forget Cavan Biggio was the Opening Day starter at second base in 2025. When you start from that, versatility matters.

Frazier offers league-average to slightly above-average defense at second and a high-contact, low-strikeout profile at the plate. It’s not flashy, and he’s unlikely to define a season but these are the types of players who can thrive on winning teams. At worst, he can hold down the position over the lion’s share of the season without being a liability.

INF Luis Rengifo

This was me last summer: "The Royals should already becalling the Los Angeles Angels about closer Carlos Estevez. Why not add infielder Luis Rengifo to the list?" How times change, but the logic still holds.

Luis Rengifo is now looking for a new home after spending his first seven MLB seasons with the perpetually directionless Angels. For years, he was a classic B-tier trade target, a switch-hitter with defensive versatility and consistently above-average offensive production. But 2025 was a different story, and not in a good way.

After missing significant time in 2024 due to a wrist injury, Rengifo entered 2025 looking to rebound. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury in spring training set him back early, and he never found his footing. His three-year streak of producing a 100+ wRC+ came to an end, posting a Royals-esque 73 wRC+. His power vanished, and his average exit velocity and hard-hit rate fell into the 10th and 12th percentiles, respectively.

As the late Terez Paylor once said: “The contract year is undefeated," but it certainly got the best of Rengifo in 2025.

Still, far worse players have found second chances in free agency. Rengifo played all three outfield positions, as well as shortstop, third base, and second base last season. While the quality of his defense varied, there were flashes of effectiveness: he logged 76 games at third with -7 Outs Above Average, but had +4 OAA in 74 games at second base, a surprising bright spot that earned him a Gold Glove nomination there this season.

Congratulations to Luis Rengifo on being named a Gold Glove Award Finalist!

Rengifo turns 29 on Opening Day. The question is: does he chase the first multi-year deal he’s offered, or take a one-year "prove-it" contract to reset his market?

If it’s the latter, Kansas City makes a lot of sense. The Royals would benefit from a bat-first second baseman who also adds flexibility in the field. Kauffman Stadium could be a good place for Rengifo to reboot.

UTL Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Since debuting in 2018, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has become the prototypical “glue guy," a reliable utilityman who seemingly fills in wherever needed.

But unlike most bench pieces, Kiner-Falefa has logged consistent playing time and carved out a real role with multiple clubs. In 2025, he split his season between the lowly Pirates and the pennant-chasing Blue Jays, proving his value once again even as his bat cooled off.

From 2020 to 2025, Kiner-Falefa has been worth 7.5 fWAR across 744 games, providing defensive stability at second and third base, with positive Outs Above Average at both positions. He played most of 2025 at shortstop for Pittsburgh, compiling -3 OAA over 817 innings, a serviceable mark for a fill-in. His bat remains light, but passable for a bottom-of-the-order contributor.

He just finished a two-year, $15 million deal that began with Toronto, took him to Pittsburgh, and brought him back to the Blue Jays by year’s end. Projecting his next contract is difficult, as he’ll be 30 years old, coming off a down offensive season, but still boasts above-average fielding and positional versatility. He’s only one year removed from a career-best 93 wRC+ in 2024.

Kiner-Falefa is likely to land with a contending team seeking a trusted bench option. But if Kansas City wants to add a right-handed bat with a high defensive floor, he fits the profile. He may not raise the position’s ceiling, but he certainly raises its floor.