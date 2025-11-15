Royals’ 2026 rotation plans look much clearer after latest offseason rumor

There's very little doubt that when the Kansas City Royals reload and rebuild for the 2026 season, they're going to try to revamp an offense that was a big problem in 2025.

There's been a lot of talk about how that might happen, with the most obvious option being through a trade, and it looks like who the team's biggest trade chip is starting to materialize in Kris Bubic.

The starting pitcher has been very, very good for the Royals when he's healthy. However, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon, multiple teams are knocking on the door and seeing if they can pry the 2025 All-Star Bubic away from the Royals.

"To be clear," Sammon wrote about the Royals. "There is a path in which the Royals hold on to Bubic. Their rotation is a strength, and Bubic is among the reasons."

Kris Bubic could be a trade chip for the Kansas City Royals after new reports surface

"Trading him, however, presents a logical way to net the kind of return that improves their lineup, particularly, perhaps in the outfield, an area where Kansas City wants to upgrade," he wrote. "More specifically, the Royals eye a left fielder so Jac Caglianone can play right field."

The Royals are in a situation where they do indeed have a cup that is overflowing with front-end starters. While the depth might not be there, primarily if Bubic is dealt, with Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, and Noah Cameron, they would enter with one of the best rotations in the AL Central and the AL in general.

Sammon also mentioned that it's "unlikely" the Royals trade from their veteran trio of Ragans, Lugo and Wacha this season.

Dealing Bubic, especially before next summer when he might need to be handled to get something from him, could net a significant return, either in Major League-ready players or help KC reload their farm system.

There is no shortage of teams that would be interested in Kris Bubic if he were made available. If the Kansas City Royals weren't thinking about trading him before, the reports of all the teams that would be interested should make them consider it.