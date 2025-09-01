Royals' roster expansion excitement undercut by yet another major injury blow

Kansas City Royals fans started off Monday on a real high after news broke the night prior that two promising prospects in Carter Jensen and Luinder Avila, along with young phenom Jac Caglianone, would be joining the big league squad when rosters expanded.

Amid all that excitement of seeing some of the organization's top young talent reach the majors, there's only 28 spots available on big league rosters in September, meaning someone would have to have to be either on their way back down to Omaha or in a worst case scenario land on the injured list in order to facilitate the trio of additions.

Unfortunately for the Royals, that worst case scenario has come to reality, as the team announced on Monday that second baseman Jonathan India would be heading to the 10-day IL with a left wrist sprain.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/Xq6OoWZxHg — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 1, 2025

Royals' Jonathan India lands on the injured list to start September

The news of India's injury shouldn't come as a complete shock given that he hadn't appeared in the Royals' lineup for the past two games.

That being said, the realistic nature of the announcement doesn't make losing your everyday second baseman any easier, especially when said second baseman is coming off a month where he seemed to be finding his groove at the plate in the early stages of August.

While he didn't end the month well, collecting just six hits in the Royals last four series, a move away from the leadoff spot did seem to unlock a better version of himself at the plate early on. This meant that even with the poor second-half of August, India was at least able to inch closer to an average hitter - turning in a 94 wRC+ for the month.

Despite having to palate losing a lineup regular, this situation could be a lot worse for Kansas City. While playing a big role, India isn't one of the key catalysts of this lineup and the encouraging return of Michael Massey at least gives them decent cover for the time being - he's been a 132 wRC+ hitter in the six games he's been back in August.

With a retroactive IL date of August 30, India will be first eligible for return on Sept. 9, when the Royals will be in the middle of a four-game midweek series against their AL Central and current Wild Card rivals in the Cleveland Guardians.