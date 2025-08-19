Jonathan India looks like completely different hitter after Royals’ lineup shuffle

While Jonathan India hasn't had the kind of season that the Kansas City Royals were hoping for, the versatile player is showing a spark of late. And at least part of the reason he's started to play better is because he's gotten bumped down in the order.

India entered 2025 considered as the answer for the Royals at the leadoff spot. However, it became apparent fairly early on that he was struggling there quite a bit. The team has even juggled where he's played, while he was still batting leadoff, and while he's gotten hot every now and then, he's always gone back to struggling. But now India may have found a spot that takes some pressure off him and allows Jonathan to be Jonathan.

Kansas City Royals suddenly look like a different team in the Wild Card race

The move is still very recent and the Kansas City Royals still don't always keep him at No. 6 in the lineup. Still, he's looking like a different guy when he hits lower in the order. That included a home run blast that allowed the Kansas City Royals to sweep the Chicago White Sox and gallop into better position for a Wild Card spot.

Some players might consider getting bumped down an insult, but he appears to have a better outlook out of the leadoff spot. At the top of the order, India has posted just a .236/.322/.337 slashline. However, lower in the order, at the No. 7 spot here, he's spent his time the last couple of games, he's slashed .318/.400/.636 in six games with two home runs and six RBI.

India has done more than just get bumped down in the order. He changed his walk-up song to to “Yukon” off the new Justin Bieber album. He's also worn pants that were tighter at the knee for quite a while, but he snagged a pair that are looser and he says, more comfortable.

While India is looking like a new hitter, the Kansas City Royals are looking like a new team of late. They've won six of their last seven and four in a row. With Monday's victory over the Texas Rangers, they've moved into a tie with the Cleveland Guardians and are just 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.