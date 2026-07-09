Complete list of Kansas City Royals' picks in all important 2026 MLB Draft

Draft season can sneak up on baseball fans. Just once the reality sets in for where a team's season is going, the trade deadline comes into focus with the MLB Draft nestled in all the hubbub surrounding the Midsummer Classic. The Kansas City Royals are ungraciously in a clear downward spiral this season, and the lack of prospect power in the upper levels is hurting the franchise's outlook. The 2026 MLB Draftees will likely take many years to hopefully develop into big league contributors, but the club needs to start focusing on this coming weekend.

The Royals thankfully have some power in the draft's opening phases, thanks to a Competitive Balance Round A selection that most fans probably did not even know was coming. So let's lay it all out. Here is every pick Kansas City holds, round by round, from the first night of the draft all the way through round 20.

6th (Round 1) 30th (Competitive Balance Round A) 56th (Round 2) 91st (Round 3) 119th (Round 4) 151st (Round 5) 170th (Round 6) 199th (Round 7) 229th (Round 8) 259th (Round 9) 289th (Round 10) 319th (Round 11) 349th (Round 12) 379th (Round 13) 409th (Round 14) 439th (Round 15) 469th (Round 16) 499th (Round 17) 529th (Round 18) 559th (Round 19) 589th (Round 20)

Royals have plenty of picks in 2026 MLB Draft, but all eyes will be on pick No. 6

That sixth overall selection is the headline. It is the highest pick this franchise has held since taking Jac Caglianone back in the 2024 MLB Draft, and that move reaped fairly quick rewards. The Royals should have some options if they want a quick moving player, as Baseball America reported could be the case. But the draft slots also offer some notable depth.

Three selections inside the top 60 and five before pick 120 is the kind of capital that lets a scouting department take a swing on upside in round one and still play it safe with polish and probability the rest of the way down.

What direction the Royals choose to go this draft remains to be seen. Rumors have swirled ranging from prep position players to collegiate pitchers, at slot or underslot, everywhere in between. Kansas City and the fans alike may just be waiting to see how the first five draft picks go this weekend, with the first domino falling likely having a big impact on the remaining 20 down the line.