Royals’ patience from regrettable Yankees trade finally paying off in 2026

Every team has trades they'd like to forget, Kansas City included. While there's been many in franchise history in the Royals case, one of the more recent trades that could still have ramifications on the present day squad is their 2021 deal where they sent Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees back in 2022. In return they received three pitching prospects in TJ Sikkema, Chandler Champlain and Beck Way.

Many thought this trade was dead in the water before this season began. Sikemma didn't remain in the organization past 2023 after being scooped up in the Rule 5 Draft, Champlain was finally cut loose ahead of the 2026 season after years of underperforming in the Royals' system and Way hadn't been more than a minor league reliever producing high ERAs. However, they still had control over Way and after years of underwhelming efforts, Way is finally looking more like the Top 30 prospect in the Yankees system he was when the Royals acquired him, perhaps bringing life back to the Benintendi return.

Way looks night and day from his form from a year ago, as he's dramatically dropped his back-of-the-card stats (ERA, WHIP and BAA), become more of a strikeout artist and gained far more control, issuing less walks.

Season (Level) IP ERA FIP WHIP BAA K/9 BB/9 2025 (AA and AAA) 74.1 5.93 5.92 1.60 .267 6.66 5.09 2026 (AAA) 20.1 3.54 2.53 1.13 .221 12.84 2.66

And as Royals prospect expert Preston Farr pointed out on X entering the week, Way is not only performing well in the Royals' system, but he's been one of the most effective arms in the minor leagues in general. He sits in the upper echelon of MiLB arms in his strikeout-to-walk ratio and FIP metrics.

I know we moved past the Andrew Benintendi trade a long time ago now, but Beck Way is currently 17th in all MiLB with a 27.4% K-BB%. His 2.67 xFIP ranks 7th and his 2.32 FIP ranks 8th.



His current walk rate is half of where he was in 2025 and his K% has more than doubled. pic.twitter.com/QX9RzPQvwn — Preston Farr (@royalsminors) May 4, 2026

Does one reliever from a three-man return in a trade for an All-Star outfielder swing said deal in the Royals favor? No. However, there's no denying that their patience could very well be paying off at least in one instance. You can't argue the fact that they're getting something from this deal at the moment. And as the saying goes, "something is better than nothing".

And after posting a 121 wRC+ in is first season in Kansas City in 2021, followed by a 124 wRC+ in the half season before he was dealt in 2022, Benintendi has never looked as good as he did in that moment since. He didn't remain with the Yankees beyond 2022, signing with the White Sox in free agency ahead of 2023 season. And apart from his 110 wRC+ in the Bronx to end 2022, he's only been an above average hitter once since then in Chicago, posting a 103 wRC+ last season. So, at least that's another silver lining the Royals faithful can take from this trade.

The Royals need bullpen depth and Beck Way is providing just that in 2026

While the Royals' bullpen has improved of late, rebounding from the brutal start they had to start the year, the fact remains that they still rank tied for 24th in bullpen ERA and tied for 22nd in WHIP. Relief pitching is an unpredictable entity and can turn at any moment, meaning the Royals can't get to comfortable with their 'pen's revitalized performance.

This is where Way could come in. While Eli Morgan and Mason Black pose as reliable depth in Triple-A, injuries occur often and underperformance is a regular occurrence month-to-month in any big league bullpen, so having more names to call upon is always better. And after Steven Cruz's nightmare opening stint in 2026 and Eric Cerantola's inexperience being the only other two relievers on the 40-man roster call upon, that immediate depth just isn't there.

Way is not really at prospect this point as a 26-year-old, so it's not as if the Royals have an immense duty to protect him like they would a younger arm within their top prospect ranks. And his 34.5% K-rate and 7.1% walk rate, while likely not directly transferrable to the MLB level, would constitute a significant upgrade over the 21.9% strikeout rate and very high 13.2% walk rate they hold as a unit.