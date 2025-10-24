Royals News: Vinnie Pasquantino broadcast, Scott Sharp Rockies, Richard Lovelady Mets

The World Series is about to be at the forefront of the baseball world's attention on Friday, when the the Dodgers and Blue Jays square off in Game 1.

However, life goes on for the Kansas City Royals and the rest of the 27 teams who will be watching the Fall Classic festivities unfold from the sidelines, as the offseason is what awaits them.

Here are a few headlines Royals fans should be aware of now that the end of October is upon us.

Royals News: Vinnie Pasquantino named as official player correspondent for World Series

They may not have been a postseason team this year but the Royals will be represented at the 2025 World Series. MLB announced Thursday Vinnie Pasquantino would be an official player correspondent alongside Lawrence Butler of the Athletics and Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.

As part of his role, Pasquantino was in Toronto for Thursday's World Series media day and he let fans know before the action unfolded that he had one thing on his mind.

"I’m gonna limit myself to one personal question and it will be to ask Shohei why he throws so hard specifically against me," Pasquantino wrote on X.

He's referring to the fact that at both the World Baseball Classic in 2023 and this season against the Dodgers, Ohtani threw a pair of his fastest pitches to Pasquantino, touching 102 mph and 101 mph respectively.

And he wasn't bluffing, as the Pasquatch came out in his full fun-loving form, asking Ohtani the hard-hitting question he said he would.

"Why do you throw so hard to me?" he asked. "Why do you hate me?"

The two fastest pitches Shohei Ohtani has ever thrown were both to Vinnie Pasquantino ... two years apart.



Naturally, Vinnie had to find out why. pic.twitter.com/EUyTvtw8OW — MLB (@MLB) October 23, 2025

With a smile on his face, Ohtani completed the wholesome baseball moment by simply telling Pasquantino that he's "just a really good hitter".

This isn't the first time the baseball media world has seen Pasquantino this playoff season, as the slugging first baseman has made appearances on First Things First on FS1 as well.

Royals News: KC executive Scott Sharp not among finalists for vacant Rockies GM role

After it was reported last week the Royals longtime executive Scott Sharp was in the running for the Colorado Rockies vacant general manager role, the latest news is that he's no longer under consideration.

Brittany Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Rockies have narrowed down their search to two candidates: Amiel Sawdaye of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Matt Forman of the Cleveland Guardians.

"Both Kansas City’s Scott Sharp and Toronto’s James Click ... are no longer under consideration, sources with knowledge of the situation said," Ghiroli and Rosenthal wrote.

Sharp has been with Kansas City for the past 19 seasons, serving currently as Sr. Vice President of Major League Operations and Assistant General Manager.

Royals News: Former reliever Richard Lovelady lands back with the Mets

Rounding things off, an old friend of the Royals is remaining with his new organization.

According to an official announcement from the Mets on Thursday, the veteran southpaw signed a one-year major league contract with them to return for the 2026 season.

We have made the following roster move. pic.twitter.com/WjAexpP4o3 — New York Mets (@Mets) October 23, 2025

Lovelady had opted to test the free agent waters earlier this month and has since been persuaded to remain in Queens.

After bouncing around the league a bit in 2025, he landed with the Mets midseason, where he threw to a 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and .250 BAA in 10.0 innings out of the 'pen. His time at Triple-A Syracuse was kinder to him though, as he posted a 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and .200 BAA in 17.1 innings of work there.

Lovelady's tenure in Kansas City was relatively short-lived, throwing just 41.2 innings across 46 appearances between 2019-2021, posting a 5.62 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in the process.