Royals News: Vance Wilson interviews, Daniel Vazquez AFL, Omaha home schedule

The Kansas City Royals inch closer and closer to the MLB offseason really kicking off, which would in turn, give them some more time in the broader spotlight than they're receiving at the moment.

For now though, the Royals are one of 27 teams that now have to take a backseat to the postseason festivities that are unfolding at the moment, meaning some headlines can be lost amid the chaos.

However, that doesn't mean that Royals fans should be in the dark about these headlines, as they still certainly hold plenty of importance.

Royals News: Vance Wilson's managerial interviews continue

The Royals faithful have been bracing for the exit of their third base coach Vance Wilson ever since it was brought up by numerous reports that he was one of the names that could be in high demand for numerous open managerial jobs this winter.

And MLB.com's Anne Rogers provided some fresh insight into just who might be interested in Wilson, as according to her multiple teams have started the interview process with him.

"Vance Wilson interviewed for San Francisco’s managerial opening this month and is a candidate for the manager’s job in Minnesota, too, according to a source," Rogers wrote on X. "Twins have him on their interview list."

Now there's a few teams to put a names to overall rumors, the Royals faithful can properly begin to grapple with a potential exit.

They'll all but likely hope their third base coach heads outside of their division and not to their AL Central rival in the Twins if he is to leave - especially considering how highly he's regarded by respected names in baseball like Vinnie Pasquantino.

Royals News: Promising prospect Daniel Vazquez dazzles in Arizona Fall League

Moving to the Arizona Fall League, the Royals are certainly well represented in Surprise with several top prospects showcasing their promising skillsets.

The latest Kansas City contribution came from their No.16 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Daniel Vazquez, who launched a seventh inning go-ahead grand slam for the Saguaros.

DANIEL VAZQUEZ… GO-AHEAD GRAND SLAM!



The Royals No. 16 prospect goes 430 feet for his first homer this Fall and it brings Surprise all the way back from what was a seven run deficit in the fifth, 12-11 Saguaros in the seventh pic.twitter.com/pObKLt6ow4 — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 17, 2025

The 430-foot blast isn't something that the shortstop is known for, considering he hit just one homer in his combined time between High-A Quad Cities and Double-A Northwest Arkansas this past season and Pipeline only grades his power tool at 40-grade.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance in the upper minors this season with a five-game cameo with the Naturals, and performances like this will continue to warrant his continued progression through the system with an extended look in Double-A to start the 2026 season.

Royals News: Omaha Storm Chasers reveal 2026 home game start times

Staying in the minor leagues to round things off, the Royals' Triple-A affiliate in Omaha added some more detail to their 2026 schedule by revealing the start times for their home games next season.

There are several key dates fans should be aware of, including the most notable of the bunch, their March 31 home opener against the Buffalo Bisons, which will start at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Another key date is Independence Day at Werner Park against the Indianapolis Indians which will kick off at 7:05 p.m. CT on July 4. They'll also be a home series on Memorial Day and Labor Day this season with altered start times.

"The first Sunday evening home game of the season takes place Memorial Day weekend with a 5:05 p.m. start against the Memphis Redbirds on May 31," the team wrote. "The Storm Chasers are also home on Labor Day weekend with a 2:05 p.m. game on Sunday, September 6."

For complete information on specific start times for those holiday games as well as the majority of standard weekday and weekend games at Werner Park this season, fans should visit the Storm Chasers official website for complete details.