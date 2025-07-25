Royals News: Tigers DFA pair of former Royals, Jesse Chavez retires

As the Kansas City Royals have a busy week ahead of them with the July 31 trade deadline just days away now, other teams have been just as busy shaping their rosters.

This has resulted in a few former Royals being removed from the fold of their new respective clubs. Some see their next steps up in the air - like Brewer Hicklen and Carlos Hernández, while others have a crystal clear outlook on their future - like the now retired Jesse Chavez.

Royals News: Tigers DFA Brewer Hicklen and Carlos Hernández

It was a rough 24 hours for a pair of former Royals as the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers underwent a bit of roster reconstruction in recent days.

On Wednesday, Detroit announced they'd designated outfielder Brewer Hicklen for assignment to make way for the addition of RHP Troy Melton.

Hicklen has spent most of his 2025 season with the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate on Toledo, slashing .227/.335/.394 with a 99 wRC+ in 61 games. However, even if it was for just a game, he did manage to get shot with the Tigers at the MLB level this season, where he managed to nab his first major league hit, going 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and stolen base on May 8.

After being drafted by Kansas City in the seventh-round back in 2017, Hicklen was in the Royals organization from 2017 to 2023, working his was up to Triple-A before being dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies in August 2023.

The following day, the Tigers weren't done with their roster cuts, designating reliever Carlos Hernández for assignment to make way for the addition of right-hander Geoff Hartlieb.

This marks the third time Hernández has been cut from a big league roster in 2025. The Royals waived him ahead of Opening Day. Then, after being picked up by the Phillies, he was DFA'd by Philadelphia on June 11 before being claimed by the Tigers just days later.

It should come as no shock as to why the Tigers DFA'd Hernández. The veteran right-hander was throwing to an astronomically high 10.13 ERA. 1.88 WHIP and .298 BAA against in 10.2 innings across 11 appearances in the Motor City.

Hernández spent parts of five seasons with the Royals from 2020 to 2024, posting a career 4.95 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 150 games.

Royals News: Former reliever Jesse Chavez announces his retirement

Sticking with the DFA trend, after Atlanta designated Jesse Chavez for assignment on July 17 and he subsequently opted to elect free agency just days later, the veteran journeyman announced his retirement on Thursday.

Chavez, 41, spent 18 years in Major League Baseball, pitching for nine different teams. He threw to a career 4.27 ERA and 1.33 FIP in 1142.0 innings pitched.

While primarily known for his six seasons with the Atlanta Braves - where he won the 2021 World Series - among the nine other MLB squads he suited up for were the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals acquired Chavez from Atlanta part way through the 2010 season and he'd remain with them through the 2011 campaign. His time as Royal wasn't all that memorable, as in 33.2 innings across 27 appearances he threw to a 6.95 ERA and 1.69 WHIP.