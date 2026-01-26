Royals News: Spring Breakout dates, Samad Taylor Padres, Hanser Alberto retirement

The offseason is winding down with only a few weeks left until spring training festivities get underway. So, as the arrival of live baseball nears and the last few moves of the offseason are taking place, some headlines can fly under the radar, including some pertaining to the Kansas City Royals.

From exciting specifics about spring training, to old friends finding new homes, to others calling it a career, there's plenty of headlines Royals fans ought to know as a new week gets underway.

Royals News: MLB announces date and time for KC's 2026 Spring Breakout game

One of the newest and more pinnacle events on the spring training calendar are the Spring Breakout games.

This year's Spring Breakout will take place between Thursday, March 19 and Sunday, March 22, with the Royals set to have their game on the road against the Rangers on Friday March, 20 at 3 p.m. CT.

With every team getting at least one of these games a year, they offer a chance for organizations and fans alike to catch a glimpse into the future, with the entire roster made up of top prospects for a game.

Last year, the Royals faithful got the chance to see some eventual big league contributors get some time in the limelight before their eventual MLB call-ups, such as Carter Jensen, Noah Cameron, Jac Caglianone and Luinder Avila.

While rosters won't be officially named until closer to the actual Spring Breakout weekend, some of the names fans will hopefully get a chance to see include Blake Mitchell, Kendry Chourio and Yandel Ricardo among others.

Royals News: Former KC speedster Samad Taylor signs minor league contract with Padres

Moving back to the majors, after being DFA'd by the Seattle Mariners, former Royals utility man Samad Taylor has found a new home.

After electing free agency, the 27-year-old has reportedly signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres that includes and invitation to Spring Training, as per a report from Chris Cotillo of Mass Live on Saturday.

Free agent news: Padres have signed Samad Taylor to a minor league deal with a big league camp invite, source says. Taylor was just DFA’d by Seattle and elected free agency. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 24, 2026

Taylor spent his most notable time in the majors with the Royals back in 2023, where he appeared in 31 games, not making a much of an impression, besides eight stolen bases and 11 runs scored, with a 50 wRC+ in 69 plate appearances.

Since then, he's spent the last two seasons in Mariners' system, primarily in Triple-A Tacoma, as he's made just seven MLB appearances in that timespan.

Royals News: Former KC veteran infielder Hanser Alberto announces retirement

Rounding things off, a former veteran member of the Royals organization is calling it career.

In an Instagram post last week, Hanser Alberto announced his retirement from professional baseball after long career in professional baseball including eight seasons in Major League Baseball.

"From Luis Reynoso little League to MLB, thank you baseball," Alberto wrote. "You gave me everything, you shaped me into an excellent human being, and you helped me be a blessing to others."

Along with the season he played in Kansas City in 2021, Alberto spent his parts of eight seasons in the big leagues with the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and most recently the Chicago White Sox back in 2023.

In his lone season in the Kauffman confines, Alberto slashed .270/.291/.402 with two homers, 24 RBI and an 83 wRC+ in 255 plate appearances across 103 games.