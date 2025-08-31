Royals News: Spencer Turnbull signing, Aroldis Chapman extension, bullpen sessions

September is right around the corner. While the Royals may be nearing the time to need to decide who they'll add to the major league mix when roster's expand on Monday, there have been headlines beyond just September call-ups regarding the Royals as August comes to a close.

From new names added to the organization's fleet of veteran depth, to an old friend forging a future in his new home, to developments on the recovery of a pair of key roster pieces, there's plenty of storylines Royals fans need to be aware of.

Royals News: KC signs veteran Spencer Turnbull to a minor league contract

As they've done numerous times now during the 2025 campaign, Kansas City finds themselves with a new veteran depth piece.

This time it's 32-year-old right-hander Spencer Turnbull who, after being released from the Chicago Cubs organization, joins the Royals on a minor league deal and will report to Triple-A Omaha.

We have signed RHP Spencer Turnbull to a minor league contract. — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) August 30, 2025

Turnbull has seven seasons of MLB experience under his belt, mostly with Kansas City's inter-division rivals in the Detroit Tigers. His last major league experience came this season with the Toronto Blue Jays though, where in 6.1 innings he threw to a 7.11 ERA, 2.53 WHIP and .414 BAA.

For his career though, Turnbull offer much more palatable numbers, as in 363.0 innings (most of which have been in starts) he's thrown to a serviceable 4.31 ERA, 3.86 FIP, 1.33 WHIP and .245 BAA. And unlike many pitchers who've stepped foot on a major league mound, Turnbull can say he's the author of a no-hitter, which he tossed with the Tigers back in May 2021.

Royals News: Former KC reliever Aroldis Chapman inks contract extension with Red Sox

Next, we move to news regarding an old friend, as former Royals reliever Aroldis Chapman has signed a contract extension with the Boston Red Sox. The deal will reportedly run through 2026 with a mutual/vesting option for the following 2027 campaign.

Red Sox reportedly extend LHP Aroldis Chapman through 2026 season with option for 2027, per multiple reports including @IanMBrowne. pic.twitter.com/RO3k0oCA9h — MLB (@MLB) August 31, 2025

After initially signing with the Sox this winter on a one-year contract, the 37-year-old flamethrower has fit in effortlessly into their closing role. Through 52.0 innings of work this season, Chapman holds a 1.04 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, .119 BAA and 26 saves, while also being named to eighth career All-Star Game this past July.

Chapman's time as a Royal was brief, having spent just half a season in Kansas City back in 2023. That being said, his impact was certainly felt on the field after posting a 2.45 ERA in 29.1 innings, which was good enough to attract suitors at that year's trade deadline. The Royals would end up shipping him off to Texas in exchange for a package that sent now ace Cole Ragans KC's way.

Royals News: Steven Cruz and Hunter Harvey inch closer to return after throwing bullpen sessions

Lastly, we wrap up with some news regarding two key injured Royals relievers, who earlier this week moved one step closer to making their hopeful major league return before the regular season ends.

According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, both Hunter Harvey and Steven Cruz threw successful light bullpen sessions this past Wednesday.

Steven Cruz (right shoulder) and Hunter Harvey (right adductor) also threw light bullpens today, in the 15-20 pitch range. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) August 27, 2025

The hope will be that these two arms will be able return before the 2025 season comes to a close, and a potential second-straight postseason begins for the Royals.

The two of them have both been vital pieces Kansas City's bullpen this season. Harvey, while struggling to really stay healthy at all, looks like the high leverage arm they traded for at last year's deadline. Amid a series of injuries, the latest being a right adductor strain, Harvey was throwing to a perfect 0.00 ERA along with a 0.66 WHIP and .158 BAA.

Cruz has been sidelined with a right shoulder injury since the beginning of August. Before hitting the shelf though, he'd blossomed into one of the biggest surprises of the Royals season, as after being nothing more than a Triple-A depth piece to start the season, he took the ball and ran with it when his major league opportunity did come along. Through 42.1 innings of work this season, he's thrown to a 3.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .205 BAA.