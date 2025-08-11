Latest frustrating Royals injury news will have fans experiencing déjà vu

Just when Royals fans were getting used to having one of their key relivers in Hunter Harvey back in the fold and pitching key innings, the veteran right-hander has landed himself back on the injured list.

The team announced ahead of Monday's series opener against the Washington Nationals that Harvey would placed on the 15-day IL with a right adductor strain. Well-regarded pitching prospect Luinder Avila will be promoted from Omaha in a corresponding move.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/icrHFYLAbp — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 11, 2025

This marks the second time this season that Harvey has been on the IL, as he spent over three months there after suffering a right teres major strain mid-way through April before eventually returning to action on July 25.

Hunter Harvey frustratingly finds himself back on the injured list

An injured Hunter Harvey has been the narrative since he was acquired by the team ahead of last season's trade deadline.

In 2024 he pitched just 5.2 innings with the Royals before hitting the shelf for the rest of the season with back tightness.

Then this year, when the script was supposed to be flipped and the Royals were set to have a seventh to ninth inning trio of Harvey, Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estévez, Harvey got just 5.1 innings under his belt before going down with injury.

Now, just as he was coming into his own again, in an identical 5.1 inning stretch since his July 25 return as if it were clockwork, Harvey finds himself back on the shelf.

When he's been on the mound this season, he's looked excellent. In those 10.2 innings he holds a perfect 0.00 ERA along with a 1.33 FIP, 0.66 WHIP and .158 BAA.

In his absence the Royals will call upon Luinder Avila, their No. 14 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, as he's set get his first taste of the major leagues.

The soon-to-be 24-year-old righty has made 13 appearances (12 of which were starts) in Triple-A Omaha this season, pitching to the tune of a 4.47 ERA, 3.53 FIP, 1.25 WHIP and .218 BAA with a 28.8% strikeout rate.