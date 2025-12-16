Royals News: Rex Hudler trade rant, Opening Day change, ex-KC southpaw returns to MLB

The news cycle for Royals fans was overwhelmingly active the past few days with new faces added to the fold through signing and trades, as well as key figures being locked up for the long-term.

Amidst all the hustle and bustle of rumors and transactions, there's been several intriguing under-the-radar headlines that should catch the eyes of Royals fans.

Big name personalities in the Royals sphere are weighing in on potential deals, 2026 schedule changes are already happening, and an old friend is reportedly finding a fresh start in a new home.

Royals News: Rex Hudler passionately weighs in on potential Jarren Duran trade

Even after the Royals acquired Isaac Collins from the Brewers over the weekend, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Kansas City still seems to have interest in Red Sox All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran.

The problem is, Boston's asking price appears to still be too high for J.J. Picollo's liking as Rosenthal mentions Boston would have to "lower their asking price" of Cole Ragans for Kansas City to entertain a deal.

And Royals color commentator Rex Hudler seems to agree with Rosenthal's reporting, sharing his love for Duran but not at the expense of Ragans in a recent appearance on Foul Territory.

"This kid's blazing fast, I mean he'll go first to third in a heart beat," Hudler said. "That's a Royals trait."

"He fits everything the Royals are," he said.

Jarren Duran is PERFECT for the Royals, but @RexHudler1 ain't giving up Cole Ragans for him.

While Hudler went on to further outline just how well Duran's left-handed bat would complement the right-handed trio of Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez in the heart of the order, again, he was adamant on how valuable Ragans is to this team and their pursuit of being perennial contenders and how they cannot afford to let him go.

"They want Ragans, they want out number one," Hudler said. "You can't have him straught up."

"They're going to have to package up a couple other guys, we've got plenty of starting pitching for people.

How the Royals proceed with their pursuit of Duran remains to be seen, but it's safe to say, the consensus among the Royals faithful seems to be open to acquiring him for the right price, but surrendering their ace is not that right price.

Royals News: KC's Opening Day matchup vs. Braves gets pushed back

The 2026 season may be several months away, but the Kansas City Royals already have their first schedule change of the new season.

The Royals are set to open the season in late March on the road against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park and instead of opening the season on Thursday, March 26 they'll now instead square off a day later on Friday, March 27, the Braves officially announced on Monday.

"The Atlanta Braves Opening Day versus the Kansas City Royals is being moved to Friday, March 27, at Truist Park," the team announced via X. "First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET."

⚾️ The Atlanta Braves Opening Day versus the Kansas City Royals is being moved to Friday, March 27, at Truist Park.



⚾️ First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET, followed by a postgame fireworks show presented by Georgia Lottery.



⚾️ Single game tickets for Opening Day will go… pic.twitter.com/qXSw7B6o6H — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 15, 2025

The precise reasoning for the change isn't known, however the thought of a Friday night Opening Day seems like an exciting way to kick off the new season.

Royals News: Former KC southpaw Foster Griffin returns to MLB with Washington Nationals

The Royals have seen plenty of old friends find new homes this offseason, and Tuesday afternoon saw another one.

Former Royals first round pick and big league southpaw Foster Griffin is reportedly set to make his stateside return, signing a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals, as per FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray

Free-agent pitcher Foster Griffin and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a one-year, $5.5 million contract with incentives to get it to $6.5 million, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 16, 2025

According to Murray, the lefty is set to earn a guaranteed $5.5 million in 2026, "with incentives to get it to $6.5 million".

Griffin will make his big league return after a wildly successful three-year stint in NPB, capped off by a 1.62 ERA. 1.78 FIP, 0.95 WHIP and .197 BAA in 78.0 innings in 2025 with the Yomiuri Giants.

Griffin logged just 8.0 innings of MLB work before heading over to Japan, most of which came with the Royals. In 6.0 innings out of Kansas City's bullpen, Griffin posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP.

It seems that Griffin will get his chance to build on his professional career as a starter in the rebuilding Nationals' rotation after crafting that role for himself during his NPB days.