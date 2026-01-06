Royals News: Paul DeJong Yankees, Joey Wiemer Nationals, Vinnie Pasquantino WBC

As the Kansas City Royals actively look to secure both their immediate 2026 and long-term futures, some headlines can slip under-the-radar of the Hot Stove buzz.

In this case, as the new year is now firmly upon us, a pair of old friends have found new homes across the league and a fan favorite is gearing up and helping assemble his team for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Royals News: Former KC infielder Paul DeJong signs with Yankees

The first former Royal to find a new home this week was infielder Paul DeJong, who as Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported on Sunday, signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees that included an invitation to spring training.

Paul DeJong agrees to deal with Yankees. Minors deal, MLB camp invite. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2026

DeJong spent last with the Washington Nationals, making 208 plate appearances across 57 games spread around the entirety of the infield. He slashed .228/.269/.373 with six homers, 23 RBI and a 76 wRC+.

The utility infielder stopped briefly with the Royals after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the 2024 MLB trade deadline. In 37 games with the club, he slashed .222/.277/.417 with six home runs, 15 RBI and a 91 wRC+.

Royals News: Ex-farmhand Joey Wiemer finds yet another new home with Nationals

Now, for your seemigly regular scheduled program of "Where's Joey Wiemer now?"

It's become quite common to see the 2025 Royals farmhand on the move after the team DFA'd him in August.

He would end up being picked up by the Miami Marlins for the rest of the season before being DFA'd from there in November and subsequently claimed by the San Francisco Giants just days later. He'd only last in San Fran for a few weeks before facing the same fate in mid-December that he went through with the Royals and Marlins.

Now though, Wiemer finds himself in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers by the Nationals on Monday, as per a team announcement.

we've claimed OF Joey Wiemer off waivers pic.twitter.com/4rSIrkSvrs — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 5, 2026

Part of the Jonathan India-Brady Singer deal between the Royals and Reds last offseason, Wiemer never really found his footing in Kansas City's organization. He spent his time in Triple-A Omaha where he slashed just .182/.291/.312 with a 60 wRC+.

Things would change for him though in Miami's Triple-A ranks, as the 26-year old hit .364 with a 1.185 OPS and 214 wRC+ in a 10-game cameo.

Royals News: Vinnie Pasquantino working fan favorite charm in attempt to woo stars to Team Italy

Lastly, what better way to round things off than with a feel good story of Vinnie being Vinnie.

Pasquantino took to Foul Territory on Monday to discuss the World Baseball Classic and hilariously shared his recruitment process in an effort to entice star talent to join him on Team Italy.

"I've been working the phones pretty heavy," he told A.J. Pierzynski and the Foul Territory crew.

A certain tall, young Red Sox outfielder received a voice message from @VPasquantino in an attempt to recruit him to Team Italy for the WBC.



"I've been working the phones pretty heavy." pic.twitter.com/lySZ8Ar6s2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 5, 2026

"There's a certain young left fielder or right fielder for the Boston Red Sox that I sent a voice memo to," Pasquantino said. "I don't know him at all."

It was later alluded to that this was of course former top prospect and 2025 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Roman Anthony.

"Sent a nice voice memo too of just describing the situation of him walking up to the plate playing for Team Italy," he said.

Pasquantino committed to Team Italy back in May for second consecutive World Baseball Classic and will be one of two Royals attempting to "break some hearts" with the Italian team this March, as fellow slugger Jac Caglianone is committed to rake alongside him.