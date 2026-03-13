Royals News: Kameron Misner trade completed, Nick Loftin returns, 2026 TV schedule

Kansas City Royals fans have no shortage of relevant baseball action to consume, with spring traning in full swing and plenty of Royals players thriving in the World Baseball Classic as the tournament shifts to quarterfinal action this weekend.

Given the density of headlines, some things can fly under-the-radar, but are still worth some time of day from the Royals faithful.

Now with just two weeks left before Opening Day, here's what's making news heading into the weekend.

Royals reveal player to be named later in November trade with Rays

One of the lesser known trades of the Royals offseason came in the early stages of winter with a November 10 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In that deal, they brought in a former unsigned draft pick of theirs in Kameron Misner to help add to their much needed outfield depth. In return the Rays were set to receive either cash considerations or a player to be named later.

That return was finally established on Friday, as the Royals announced that they will send prospect pitcher Matthew Hoskins Tampa's way.

We have traded RHP Matthew Hoskins to the Tampa Bay Rays, completing the November 10 trade for OF Kameron Misner. https://t.co/ILziKRGENT — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 13, 2026

Hoskins was the Royals' 12th round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia and has yet to make his professional debut. In his final year with the Bulldogs though, the 22-year-old right-hander threw to an elevated 5.93 ERA, but was a strikeout artist, posting 12.89 K/9 in 27.1 innings pitched primarily out of the 'pen.

Misner is likely destined to for trip to Triple-A with one option remaining and plenty of new and more established major league outfield depth options also acquired by Kansas City this winter such as Starling Marte, Lane Thomas and Isaac Collins.

However, he's looked impressive this spring, slashing .286/.400/.571 with a 154 wRC+ in 25 plate appearances across 11 games.

Royals Opening Day hopeful, Nick Loftin, returns to Cactus League action with a bang

Royals fans were likely somewhat alarmed at one point this week when Nick Loftin was suddenly scratched from the lineup.

However, as MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported after the fact, Loftin only suffered a jammed thumb though and his strong start to spring training did not appear to be in jeopardy with just a bit of rest needed.

And a minor setback was all that it appeared to be, as the red-hot utility man returned to the Royals spring training lineup on Thursday night against the Padres and didn't miss a beat.

Hitting in the heart of the order in the three-hole, Loftin may've only registered one hit on the night, but he made it count, lacing a two-RBI double down the line in the top of the first inning.

Nick Loftin knocks home a pair to give the Royals an early lead!



Stream tonight's game for free on https://t.co/xFGKJxFo0o pic.twitter.com/VetEYx8RdD — Royals.TV (@kcroyalstv) March 13, 2026

Loftin has made the most of spring training as he looks to break camp with the team in two week's time. He leads the team with 11 RBI now and is slashing .308/.400/.654 with a 171 wRC+.

Royals announce 2026 television broadcast schedule start of regular season

Finally, with their season-opener in Atlanta fast approaching, the Royals announced their upcoming TV schedule as the new Royals.TV era is upon us.

A majority of games will be broadcasted over the Royals.TV network, even ones on FSI or KCTV5. The only ones not presented on their new network are nationally televised games on ESPN, FOX, Peacock or Apple TV.

While fans should acknowledge the complete schedule for where to watch games, the first nationally televised game that differentiates from the norm comes quick, the second game of the season to be exact against the Braves on March 28, which will be presented on FOX.

They have several games on Apple TV, but the first will take place on April 3 against the Brewers. Their first of several games on Peacock is slated for April 26 against the Angels and their first and only ESPN televised game will take place on May 25 against their new-found bitter rivals in the Yankees.