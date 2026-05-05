Royals News: Carlos Estévez rehab, Randal Grichuk White Sox, Angel Zerpa Tommy John

The lion's share of Kansas City Royals fans focus has been on the fact that they are breathing new life into their season. And deservingly so, baseball is exciting in Kansas City once again. However, amidst the on-field focus of winning eight of their last 10 games, some storylines that are certainly worthy of the attention of the fanbase can fly under the radar.

A prime example of one of those stories, that could soon have a direct impact on the Royals major league product, is the impending return of Carlos Estévez, as he continues to progress closer to full health. After a report came out last week that the former Royals closer was seeing his velocity come back to life while working down in Arizona, Estévez will begin an official rehab assignment in Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

We anticipate RHP Carlos Estévez will begin a rehab assignment tomorrow with Omaha (AAA). — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 4, 2026

Royals fans will hope that Estévez and his revitalized velocity will give them a pitcher that's closer to the MLB saves leader from 2025 and not the dreadfully poor looking 2026 version of himself - even if that's not as their closer. This dreadful form of course is the one that saw him blow his first and only save opportunity so far this season in embarrassing six-run fashion in their season-opening series against Atlanta.

Former Royals veteran Randal Grichuk signs with rival White Sox

It certainly didn't take long for Randal Grichuk to find a new job after he was cut loose by the New York Yankees last week. As FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Monday, Grichuk has latched on with the Royals' division rivals in the Chicago White Sox on a major league contract.

Sources: Free-agent outfielder Randal Grichuk and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a major-league contract. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 4, 2026

Grichuk didn't come to the White Sox with a sterling 2026 resume, having posted just a .194 AVG, .535 OPS and 41 wRC+ in 16 games after shockingly breaking camp with them. And so far he's yet to really make an impression in his new digs, having made a pinch-hit appearance for Chicago on the day he was signed, lining out in his only at-bat.

Grichuk's time in Kansas City was short-lived and underwhelming. After arriving ahead of the trade deadline last summer, he was a dark spot in what was an overall productive deadline otherwise, slashing .206/.267/.299 with just a pair of homers, five RBI and a 56 wRC+ in 105 plate appearances.

The 34-year-old will get his first shot to really show his worth in the Windy City, as he'll be batting cleanup and playing right field when the White Sox continue their road series against the Angels on Tuesday night.

Former Royals reliever Angel Zerpa has his worst injury fears confirmed

Last week, the Milwaukee Brewers sent former Royals southpaw Angel Zerpa to the injured list with forearm tightness that had many including manager Pat Murphy concerned for his long-term health in 2026. Unfortunately for Zerpa those grim concerns became reality on Tuesday as Matt McCalvy of MLB.com confirmed he'd be having season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Brewers reliever Angel Zerpa will have Tommy John surgery on Monday. His season is over. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 5, 2026

This could explain why Zerpa didn't look as sharp in his first outings as a Brewer after his sensational run out of Venezuela's championship bullpen in the World Baseball Classic. In 12.2 innings across 12 outings, the veteran lefty threw to a measly 6.39 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and .327 BAA.

The injury now leaves the Brewers short-handed in the bullpen, while the Royals are still benefitting from the trade return that they received from Milwaukee for the southpaw.

Nick Mears has become a key cog in the Royals' bullpen, occupying a later-inning role with a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. And Isaac Collins has put his rough start behind him, as he's been a switch-hitting regular in the Royals' outfield and looking near-average for the year now at a 94 wRC+. This is thanks to a .323 AVG, .960 OPS and 170 wRC+ showing with seven RBI since the team's hot stretch started on April 24.