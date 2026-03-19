Angel Zerpa's fiery WBC should give Royals a twinge of trade regret

The World Baseball Classic has come and gone and the baseball world is still marveling in Venezuela's triumph over the global field to become WBC champions for the first time in history.

While Royals fans may be more focused on their All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia's tournament MVP honors, a not-so-old friend also played a pretty substantial role in his nation's victory effort.

Angel Zerpa, who was only just traded to the Milwaukee Brewers this winter, was one of the most heavily used relief arms out of Venezuelan manager Omar López's bullpen. In 5.1 innings across six outings, Zerpa didn't surrender a single earned run while also sporting a 0.94 WHIP, .158 BAA and 13.50 K/9.

Given a performance like this under the bright lights of the WBC, Royals fans may be wondering where that sort performance was after an albeit serviceable, but significantly more underwhelming 4.18 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 8.07 K/9 showing with Kansas City last year.

While the trade still appears to make sense given the Royals' return of outfielder Isaac Collins and right-handed reliever Nick Mears, a world stage showing like this will always induce some feeling of buyers remorse no matter how small or warranted it might be.

Royals fans shouldn't feel too anxious about Angel Zerpa trade after strong World Baseball Classic

Is it reasonable for Royals fans to have a bit of that aforementioned buyers remorse in this case? Sure. A former longtime member of their bullpen just immediately looked lights-out with the world watching when he's no longer a part of their organization.

However, not to diminish what Zerpa did for Venezuela over the past few weeks too much, but Royals fans should be well aware of his streaky performances in the past.

Last season, after a lights out spring training, Zerpa posted a 4.35 ERA in March/April followed by a 6.35 ERA in May. He'd then quiet some of those doubting him by looking good in June with a 1.29 ERA, but would then sandwich a 2.25 ERA in August with a 5.19 ERA in July and 7.56 ERA September.

Bottom line, Zerpa was all over the place during his Royals career and with career-best totals of a 3.86 ERA. 1.27 WHIP, .267 BAA and 8.22 K/9, he's hardly an arm to lose a ton of (if any) sleep over losing.

However, what also could be adding to their potential twinge of trade regret has been the springs that Isaac Collins and Nick Mears have been having.

Collins has dealt with his fair share of injuries during camp, including delaying his start to activities due to PRP injections he received in his knees over the winter and then missing some time last week with back and side tightness.

And when he's been on the field, he hasn't made the greatest of first impressions either, slashing .095/.174/.143 with a 43.5% K-rate and -13 wRC+ in 23 plate appearances.

Mears too has some ugly back-of-the-card stats himself in Surprise, sporting a 10.80 ERA and 2.10 WHIP.

All that being said though, an abundance of stock can't be taken in spring training stats. Collins is coming off a season where he only narrowly missed out in NL Rookie of the Year honors with Milwaukee and between the Brewers and Rockies, Mears has developed into a reliable reliever and somewhat of a data-darling.

And to put things in even simpler terms, impactful middle relief and more importantly major league outfield depth were two things the Royals desperately needed entering the offseason.

Now, could Zerpa breakthrough and establish himself as a key reliever in Milwaukee's 'pen? Perhaps. He certainly wouldn't be the first Brewers arm to re-invent himself in their pitching lab.

That being said, given the extensive look the Royals have already gotten on Zerpa and the fact they addressed two needs for the price of one in their deal for him this winter, this trade still seems as much a no-brainer as it did before the World Baseball Classic.

Still though, this type of performance certianly didn't ease the minds of those fans saying "what if".