Royals nearing final blow to 2026 season as they await Bobby Witt Jr. injury update

At 5-2 to start the month of June, the Kansas City Royals appeared to perhaps finally be putting their terribly slow start to the season behind them as they attempt to claw their way back into wild card contention. However, as has become commonplace this season, the Royals truly can't have nice things in 2026. After injuries have already taken their toll on this roster in the early going, the one name they truly can't replace has now entered a period of health uncertainty.

After being lifted in the seventh inning of their 6-5 victory over the Twins in Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. was later revealed to be suffering from knee soreness. While there is optimism around his status according to the team, especially with an off day on Monday, the fact there's anything wrong with their superstar shortstop at all is a cause for concern.

Currently an American League MVP front runner, Bobby Witt Jr. has brought new meaning to the word "valuable" this season. As the Royals have largely floundered this season, Witt has managed to lead all of baseball in fWAR by a sizeable margin, as the next closest total to his 3.8 fWAR is Houston DH Yordan Alvarez and his 3.4 mark.

He truly does everything for the Royals. He hits for a high average with sensational power potential and respectable plate discipline, he's in the midst of another world class defensive season at a premium position and he's already swiped a major league leading 23 bags this season. A true five-tool player if there ever was one.

Royals don't have a backup for Bobby Witt Jr. should he ever land on the IL

Again, thankfully both Witt and the Royals don't think this is anything serious and feel no structural damage has been done, but you can never feel too easy when it comes to knee injuries - especially with how hard Witt plays the game.

And if he were to ever land on the injured list, the feeling around the situation would surely be that their already bad season would've reached a point of no return. Obviously, Witt is proving that nobody can replace him, but the Royals don't even have the best plug-in options to at least physically fill the void.

Currently on their roster, Tyler Tolbert is the only one who's played shortstop semi-regularly in recent seasons, with Nick Loftin and Josh Rojas both having extremely minimal time there. And in terms of Tolbert, his speed first approach and 67 wRC+ comes nowhere near what a starting shortstop on a contending hopeful should look like - let alone replacing the best one in the game and arguably a generation.

Down on the farm, it's much of the same, as Kevin Newman and Connor Kaiser are the only two options with prior major league experience that could step in at short. But even then, Newman is struggling at the Triple-A level this season, with a .269/.340/.321 slash line with no homers, seven RBI and a 76 wRC+ in 41 games with Omaha. And Kaiser looks outright dreadful there, with a .121/.244/.136 slash line with a K-rate north of 30% and a pitiful 8 wRC+.

Witt has given the Royals no reason to really plan for life without him having played in at least 150 games in the each of the four season prior entering 2026. However, no man is immortal and even the most durable players can accumulate their bumps and bruises. If this turns out to be anything more than that though, the Royals will truly be up creek without a paddle as they try and stay relevant in the AL postseason picture.