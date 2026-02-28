Royals' low-risk free agent gamble on All-Star outfielder makes too much sense

Even though spring training is already underway, the offseason truly doesn't end until Opening Day comes around. While teams are tweaking their on-field strategy, the front office still has time to add some useful names to the fold before it's too late.

On Saturday, that's precisely what J.J. Picollo and the Kansas City Royals' front office did, acquiring some last-minute All-Star talent to their outfield mix that was arguably their biggest need entering the winter months.

As initially reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Royals are signing veteran free agent Starling Marte to a major league contract.

The Royals have agreed to a deal with Starling Marte, per source. The deal is pending physical. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 28, 2026

While financial details aren't yet know, Feinsand's MLB.com colleague Anne Rogers did later indicate that the deal was in fact for one-year.

Now, Marte's addition to the Royals' outfield mix may not be the flashiest of signings, but paired with fellow newcomers Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas, suddenly their once struggling unit looks much more intriguing.

Royals' low-risk signing of Starling Marte makes too much sense in 2026

Is Marte the same All-Star player he was back in 2016 with the Pirates or 2022 with the Mets? No, but at this stage in his career that's not what the Royals need.

One issue with their outfield unit in 2025 was the fact that they were very left-handed. But a right-handed thumper like the Marte is the perfect profile to take ABs against southpaws for Jac Caglianone or even the switch-hitting Collins - who was better against righties than lefties in his rookie campaign.

And Kansas City does not have to be limited to Marte simply playing a short-side platoon role like someone like Randal Grichuk was seemingly poised to do last season. He can certainly hold his own against whatever pitcher is on the mound to an above-average degree, posting a 109 wRC+ aginst lefties and a 115 wRC+ against righties in 2025.

All in all, Marte, while not a source of over 100 games since 2022, still crafted quite the stat line last season in the likely twilight stages of his career.

In 329 plate appearances across 98 games with the Mets, he slashed .270/.335/.410 and a 112 wRC+.

And since debuting back in 2012, Marte has been a 100 wRC+ hitter in better in every season except two (2017 and 2023).

Again, age and more limited playing time has seen his once 20+ power dry up slightly, however, with the Royals' new hitter friendly dimensions at home, perhaps a return to double-digit homers may be in order. At the very least Statcast Park Factors seems to view Kauffman Stadium as a more hitter-friendly environment than his previous home of Citi Field.

The Royals have enough opportunity to give him consistent at-bats in the outfield, but with better outfield depth as well as flexible DH spot, they don't need to rely on his skeptical defense as much as other teams may've needed to in his prime.

All in all, for a one-year deal, the potential upside here seems entirely worth the "risk" even if it doesn't work exactly to plan.