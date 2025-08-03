Royals Injury Update: Jonathan India and Steven Cruz exits, Michael Massey rehab

The Kansas City Royals have had some horrible injury luck of late. After losing Cole Ragans to the injured list with a rotator cuff issue in early June, they ended up also losing the likes infielder Michael Massey (ankle), as well as arms in Michael Lorenzen (oblique), Kris Bubic (season-ending rotator cuff injury), reliever Daniel Lynch IV (elbow) afterwards.

Now, in the span of 24 hours, things have potentially gotten even worse, as multiple crucial roster pieces exited Saturday's contest in Toronto early and another former regular hit yet another hiccup in his rehab assignment.

Royals lose Jonathan India and Steven Cruz early in Saturday's game versus Toronto

After being hit by a pitch on his left arm second at-bat in the top of the third inning, second baseman Jonathan India would then have to be removed from the game in the fifth.

After the game, the Royals luckily got some positive news when Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported that X-rays came back negative and he was "dealing with a contusion after being hit by the pitch".

2B Jonathan India's X-rays on his left wrist/forearm were negative. Dealing with a contusion after being hit by the pitch.



RHP Steven Cruz felt "a little pinching" in his shoulder, manager Matt Quatraro said, and will be evaluated further to see what he's dealing with. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) August 2, 2025

Fortunately for the Royals, it seems as though they won't be losing their leadoff man. While he may be getting the afternoon off at second base, he's still in the lineup on Sunday for the rubber match against the Blue Jays.

The more severe Saturday exit came from in the seventh inning when reliever Steven Cruz was forced to leave the game after giving up a walk and hit before being removed with what the team referred to as "right shoulder discomfort".

After the game, manager Matt Quatraro provided a further update to Rogers as she reported that "Cruz felt 'a little pinching' in his shoulder" according to Quatraro. Rogers also reports that the Royals skipper said Cruz will receive further evolution to discover more of what he's dealing with.

Upon said further evaluation, his injury appears to be severe enough for the Royals to place him on the IL, with the team placing him on the 15-day IL ahead Sunday's game.

Cruz has stepped up big-time this year, as after being more of an afterthought as Triple-A depth to start the season, he's been a key fixture out of the Royals 'pen this year. In 42.1 innings of work across 43 outings this season, Cruz is throwing to a 3.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .205 BAA.

There is however, a silver lining in this unfortunate injury situation is the fact the Royals announced they will be activating Daniel Lynch IV off the IL in a corresponding move.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/0gfjBOFEJn — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 3, 2025

Michael Massey suffers another setback on rehab assignment

Royals second baseman Michael Massey's terrible season was made even worse in early June, after he he was placed on the IL with a left ankle sprain.

Massey's had multiple rehab stints in his quest to return to the Royals roster but has seen setbacks at every corner. First, it was an wrist injury and illness in early July that saw the Royals return Massey from his rehab start.

Now, the Royals have announced that Massey will be returned from his rehab assignment again, with what Anne Rogers reports as a back flare up.

According to Rogers, "Massey’s back flared up on him again a couple of days ago" and he'll receive further evaluation in the meantime.

Manager Matt Quatraro told Rogers it will be a couple of days to determine the severity of Massey's back ailment.

“Some days, it just flips, and he’s fine to go and power through it like he’s done most of his career,” Quatraro told Rogers. “And other times, it takes a little bit longer."

Massey will surely hope to get back on the field with the Royals soon to work to redeem himself after what was a horrendous start to the season. In 56 games this year, he's slashing just .202/.221/.258 with a 25 wRC+ and -1.1 fWAR.

That being said, between India moving back to second base and the Royals bulking up in the corner outfields - Massey's secondary position - with the acquisitions of Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski, he may be relegated to a bench role if he can get back on the active roster.