Royals' heartwarming Terrance Gore tribute ended in the best possible way

The Kansas City Royals opened their home campaign on Monday afternoon with over 39,000 fans in attendance to witness the Royals start their first winning streak of the season.

But before the the action took place, the Royals took some time to honor a fan favorite who the Royals community lost too soon.

A few months ago the baseball world learned of the passing of 3-time World Series Champion speedster Terrance Gore, who's primarily known for his time with the Royals during their AL Pennant and World Series runs in the mid-2010s.

The Royals took the time with a huge portion of the Royals faithful watching on to honor Gore with a tribute. And it was certainly a fitting one, as it included his family and former teammates for an unforgettable moment.

Royals give perfect tribute to Terrance Gore ahead of 2026 home opener

With Gore's family in attendance, GM J.J. Picollo escorted them towards the mound where Gore's son Zane was set to deliver the ceremonial first pitch.

And throwing to one of the recent entrants to the Royals Hall-of-Fame and Gore's World Series teammate, Alex Gordon, Zane threw a perfectly placed pitch and the Kauffman crowd erupted.

It was truly a fitting way to end a heartfelt tribute.

Terrance Gore's family was honored ahead of the @Royals home opener 💙



And his son, Zane, delivered a perfect first pitch! pic.twitter.com/G45p4ruRPX — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2026

Gore's passing was a very emotional one for the baseball world to process at just 34-years of age.

The speedy outfielder had a unique impact on the game, as while he wasn't the greatest of bats by any means, he was truly one of the gretest speed threats this game has ever seen.

His former first base coach Rusty Kuntz even once compared his speed to likes of all-time MLB stolen base artists like Hall-of-Famers Rickey Henderson and Tim Raines.

Gore had just 85 regular season plate appearances in his career but swiped 43 bags. Because of this, he was a regular secret weapon on postseason rosters with the Royals as well as the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. He only accumulated two postseason plate appearances in his career, but swiped five bags.

“It’s such a tragic thing to lose a guy at 34 years old,” Picollo said to MLB.com's Anne Rogers regarding the tribute to Gore on Monday morning. "It’s the least we could do for his family."

It was a fitting tribute for a sorely missed member of the Royals community and it ended in nothing short of the perfect way possible.