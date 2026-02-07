Royals organization mourns tragic death of 2015 World Series champion speedster

Saturday was a sad day in the Kansas City Royals community, as the organization mourns the sudden tragic loss of 2015 World Series champion Terrance Gore.

After the news was seemingly confirmed by Gore's wife on Facebook, Omaha Storm Chasers President and General Manager, Martie Cordaro offered his condolences in a statement on on X.

"RIP Terrance. You were a light in a world full of dark," Cordaro wrote. "Your baseball and mourns for you and your family."

Gore, just 34-years-old, was a fixture in Kansas City's organization between 2011 and 2019, utilizing his blazing speed to carve out a unique role in the big leagues.

Terrance Gore provided an unconventional impact during his professional baseball career

Royals fans first got acquainted with Gore during the 2014 season, where in 11 regular season games, he made just two plate appearances but swiped five bags. Then come the postseason, he put that speed to use once again, swiping three bags and scoring twice in six games but never actually registering a single plate appearance.

Then came 2015, where he'd claim his first World Series ring by doing much of the same, swiping as many bags in the regular season and postseason combined as he had plate appearances.

Gore would spend time with the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets beyond his tenure with the Royals, and played a role on both the Dodgers' 2020 World Series roster and Braves' 2021 championship team.

With just a career .216/.310/.270 slash line, zero homers, one RBI and a 61 wRC+ in 85 career major league plate appearances, Gore was never known for his abilities with the bat.

But his 43 stolen bases in 112 games plus five more in the postseason, Gore played his role of speed-threat extremely well.

In a 2022 ESPN interview with Joon Lee, Gore described how he really leaned into his role as a speedster to craft a lasting professional career.

"Everyone knows when I go out there what I'm doing," Gore told Lee. "It's like cat and mouse. Here we go. There's no hiding."

"I've embraced it now. It's got me three World Series rings," he said.

And he caught the attention of many around the league, as in that same article, former Royals first base coach Rusty Kuntz put Gore's speed up there with some of the most prolific baserunners in history.

"It was like he was shot out of a cannon every time he took off," Kuntz told Lee. "I grew up with Vince Coleman, Rickey Henderson, Tim Raines, the guys in the Hall of Fame with that kind of speed, and this guy is right there."

Gore's speed made a major impact during his major league career and he will be sorely missed not only amongst the Royals community but across the baseball world.