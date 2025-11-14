If the Royals want an everyday left fielder in free agency, there is only one option

After Mark Feinsand's reports regarding the Kansas City Royals, the outfield problem is clearly on the minds of the team’s leadership.

The MLB.com insider reported Kansas City is “focused on the outfield market, looking to add a left fielder – ideally one who can play every day – and a right-handed bat who can complement the left-handed hitting Jac Caglianone in right field.” That’s a pretty straightforward list of priorities, but the answers to those needs are anything but.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo was direct about that complementary bat, saying “[the Royals] need it.” Whoever supplements Caglianone in right field will see plenty of playing time, though not as much as whoever takes over in left field full-time.

Kansas City hasn’t had a plus-player in left field since they traded Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Players like Edward Olivares, MJ Melendez, and Jonathan India saw ample time at the position, but each failed to be an average contributor.

With no internal options ready to take over the spot on Opening Day, adding a left fielder this offseason is a need, not a luxury. And with such limited options available, there’s really only one player who would be an unquestionable upgrade for 2026 and beyond.

The Royals need a left fielder, and Cody Bellinger needs a new contract.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger’s stint with the New York Yankees proved to be the remedy his career needed after a few volatile years.

The 30-year-old opted out of his remaining contract in search of another multi-year deal, one that will likely exceed nine figures. A deal like that would smash the current record for the largest free agent contract in Royals history, but wouldn’t that be an appropriate response to a season Picollo described as “a kick in the teeth”?

Bellinger’s 2025 season included 29 home runs and 13 stolen bases across 152 games. Most of that production came within Yankee Stadium, but it still fueled Bellinger’s best fWAR season since his MVP campaign in 2019. His .272/.334/.480 slash line and 125 wRC+ were miles ahead of any full-time Royals outfielder in 2025, underscoring how much he could elevate the 2026 roster.

Cody Bellinger gets the scoring underway at Yankee Stadium 💥 pic.twitter.com/d9AM7Eo1mv — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2025

The issue with investing in Bellinger is that, outside of Kyle Tucker, there are very few everyday outfielders available in free agency.

Bellinger’s former teammate Trent Grisham is considered the top center fielder available, but there’s a steep drop-off from Tucker to Bellinger, then from Bellinger to Grisham, and then to the rest of the field. That dynamic will have multiple teams pursuing Bellinger this winter, despite his remaining red flags.

The fact remains: Bellinger is still an above-average defender, recording 9 Outs Above Average while playing at least 300 innings at all three outfield positions.

He found a consistent home in left field for the Yankees, after logging just three innings there over his previous seven MLB seasons, and that’s where Kansas City would need him most. His ability to play center and right only adds to his value. His arm strength ranks in the 83rd percentile league-wide, a useful asset when gunning down runners from Kauffman Stadium’s spacious left field.

Bellinger also remains a strong contributor on the basepaths, rated as a slightly above-average baserunner by Baseball Savant’s Baserunning Runs metric. That’s an area where the Royals underperformed in 2025, despite boasting some of the fastest players in the sport. Bellinger may not be the fastest, but his smarter approach to base stealing could help mentor Kansas City’s younger talent.

While the Royals will certainly explore the trade market for left field options, the free agent pool offers fewer answers.

They can try to convince themselves that players like Harrison Bader or Miguel Andujar are viable everyday left fielders, but Bellinger is the only available option who could comfortably start 150+ games and bring real value.

The Arizona native is far from a perfect player, but he’s successfully rebuilt his reputation as a difference-making outfielder after being written off in 2021.

Now is the time for Bellinger to cash in and if Kansas City is serious about adding a reliable, everyday player in left field, he remains the only free agent option who truly moves the needle.