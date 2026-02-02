Royals Free Agency: 2 solid targets now off the board after flurry of weekend action

The Kansas City Royals enter the final stretch of the offseason with some obvious needs still very much apparent.

The additons of Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas certainly deepend this previously very shallow outfield mix, but certainly aren't to the caliber of other names they've been linked to such as Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

And both the questionable duo of Jonathan India and Michael Massey at second base, as well as the underwhelming utility infield options of Nick Loftin and Tyler Tolbert insinuates that the Royals could stand to add to their infield mix too.

One name that could have been the perfect "bargain-style" fit to address this outfield need in the 11th hour was Austin Hays, and a unique way to address both their second base and utility needs was Luis Arráez.

However, after this past weekend, both of those names found new homes elsewhere, leaving the Royals left out in the cold once again with needs still not completely addressed and the clock ticking.

Royals Free Agency: Outfield fit Austin Hays signs with rival White Sox

On Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN first reported that Chicago White Sox and Hays had agreed to a contract, in which Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed was for one-year and $6 million.

Not only did the Royals miss out on Hays, who'd they'd been previously linked to at various points of the offseason, but the fact he'll now be playing against them at an increased volume stings that little bit more.

Hays, has been a consistent source of above average offense since 2021 and was coming off a very solid season with the Cincinnati Reds, slashing .266/.315/.453 with 15 HR, 64 RBI and a 105 wRC+.

Given his right-handed bat, he could have very well been a solid right-handed platoon option to protect the up-and-coming lefty Jac Caglianone, or would have been another strong budget-conscious corner outfield option in general.

Royals Free Agency: Bat-first utility solution Luis Arráez signs with Giants

While his silent free agent market leading up to his one-year, $12 million contract with the Giants was representative of the holes in his game - such as a lack of power, lack of speed and poor defense - there was plenty of reason as to why Arráez could still fill a vital role with the Royals.

While power would be nice for this Royals team that slugged the fifth-lowest homers in 2025, Arráez's contact-oriented skillset could have still been a strong complementary piece in the Royals currently uncertain leadoff spot.

On top of leading the league in contact-rate (95.6%), the three-time batting champ hit .292 with just a 3.1% K-rate and an above-average 104 wRC+ with the San Diego Padres last year.

There are certainly other utility options available for Kansas City to itch their potential need for better infield depth. However, the former All-Star Arráez could have easily provided a more consistent option at second base and even may've constituted as the splash many think the Royals could still use to make this offseason a consensus good one overall.