Royals finally make long-awaited bold lineup change amid Jac Caglianone's red-hot stretch

The Kansas City Royals have looked like more of a competitive baseball team in the month of June and big reason why has been the contributions they've received from their sensational youngster in Jac Caglianone in recent weeks. Even dating before the Royals resurgence this month, Caglianone has at long last looked like the top prospect many hoped he'd be from the get-go after his initial promotion nearly a year go.

Since May 29, Caglianone has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 and is sporting a sensational .452/.531/.714 slash line with three homers, eight RBI and a 245 wRC+. Not only has this made him leaps and bounds the best hitter in the Royals lineup in this stretch, but he's been one of the best hitters in all of baseball full-stop during this span.

Stat Type Result since May 29 MLB Ranking AVG .452 2nd OBP .531 T-2nd SLG .714 10th wRC+ 245 T-5th

Because of such success, manager Matt Quatraro continued to move away from his usually rigid ways and reward Caglianone by placing him higher in the lineup than Royals legend Salvador Perez for their weekend series opener on Friday against the Houston Astros. Caglianone will be hitting fifth and Perez will be behind him at sixth.

It took two months, but Caglianone at 5 ahead of Salvy at 6 is big news. It's not only progress, it feels like a passing of the baton of sorts. https://t.co/Pdw2DP6Koo — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) June 12, 2026

Given Perez's long-standing struggles this season and more recent fall in form after briefly looking better at the dish, this decision seemed overdue, more for Perez's lack of contribution than anything.

As their captain, Perez is still undoubtedly the heart and sole of this organization and still has a key role to play with them, but perhaps it's just not in the top half of the order anymore - or at the very least not ahead of a rising star like Jac Caglianone.

Royals appear to be prioritizing top hitters atop the lineup at long last

Caglinaone's move ahead of Perez is the first of multiple bolder moves Quatraro has made in recent weeks.

While he's struggled of late, the decision to move catcher/designated hitter Carter Jensen atop the order had initial success and more importantly meant Maikel Garcia could move back into his more familiar role in the middle of the lineup behind names like Bobby Witt Jr. where he thrived last season, crafting his first-ever All-Star campaign. In Jensen's case, a stable role in a spot of importance reflects the key role he's set to play in this Royals squad of the future.

Then, behind the obvious choice in the two-hole of Witt, Quatraro continues to reward the surging Vinnie Pasquantino who's appeared put his early season struggles behind him. In that same stretch since May 29 that Caglianone has thrived in, the Pasquatch has been one of the Royals' next best hitters. In his last 13 games, he's slashing .314/.407/451 with one homer, seven RBI, identical 13.6% strikeout and walk rates and a 138 wRC+.

At this point the Royals have nothing else to lose and everything to gain. They boast a winning record this month, and despite a 28-41 record overall, still sit within semi-reasonable striking distance in a pretty wide-open AL Wild Card race at 6.5 games back - where a .500 record is currently good enough for a postseason berth.

So, why not put your best forward and your best names atop the lineup, especially those who are anticipated to play a role well into the Royals' competitive window.