Royals fans surely breathing sigh of relief after latest Matt Strahm injury report

The Kansas City Royals are nearly a week out from Opening Day and are in the process of establishing their roster ahead of their March 27 clash with the Atlanta Braves.

Part of that process is determining who's healthy and who will have to start the year on the injured list.

On Tuesday, after taking a ball to the foot in the fifth inning of their spring training matchup with the Texas Rangers, key reliever Matt Strahm was pulled from the game.

However, MLB.com's Anne Rogers provided an encouraging update on the Royals newly acquired southpaw, saying Strahm's removal from the contest "was more of a precaution" and that his left leg contusion "doesn't seem like too much of a concern".

Left leg contusion for Matt Strahm, but taking him out was more of a precaution, manager Matt Quatraro said postgame. Doesn't seem like too much of a concern. #Royals https://t.co/fCgZN64xIA — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 19, 2026

Now, as promising as this sounds, there's still some ambiguity to his precise status. "Doesn't seem like too much of a concern" isnt exactly an official status or offer a timeline - if there even is one.

But what it does do is somewhat ease the minds of Royals fans, who are hoping to see their team hit the ground running right from the get-go after a disappointing 2025 season, with Strahm being a key part of their relief efforts.

Royals will need to rely on Matt Strahm if their to keep a consitent bullpen in 2026

Entering this past offseason, they Royals had need clear as day for impactful left-handed relief pitching. The 2025 crew of southpaws headlined by Daniel Lynch IV and Angel Zerpa was simply not going to cut it.

And after the Royals dealt Zerpa to the Milwaukee Brewers in December, that need only magnified, as Bailey Falter as a lefty long-man was not going to suffice as a replacement.

So, J.J. Picollo and Co. went out and got a familiar face in Strahm, the Royals' 21st round pick back in in the 2012 MLB Draft, off the back of another impressive season in the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen in 2025.

Strahm was one of the Phillies' more elite set-up options for years and last season his 2.74 ERA and 1.07 WHIP effort - following a 1.87 ERA and 0.75 WHIP All-Star season in 2024 - landed him firmly in MLB Network's Top 10 relievers right now rankings for 2026.

Given how their former set-up hopeful to slot alongside Lucas Erceg in Hunter Harvey flamed out in Kansas City due to consistent injuries, the Royals acquisition of Strahm didn't simply address their need for left-handed relief, but also their need for set-up reinforcements.

This is why, after all the turmoil they went through with Harvey, any sort if injury to their back-end trio of Strahm, Erceg or closer Carlos Estévez is magnfied that much more - especially considering the remaining question marks in the rest of this 'pen.

So, while nothing is definitive yet in terms of his status, a left leg contusion that "doesn't seem like too much of a concern" is likely the best possible reality in the case scenario.