Royals fans can't overlook prominent KC draft trend highlighted in FanGraphs' first mock

Load up any MLB mock draft, and rarely will you see the same Kansas City Royals pick twice. There have been a litany of ways draft analysts predict the Royals will go at sixth overall, and the first mock draft from FanGraphs' Eric Longenhagen is no exception.

The site's prospect savant sent Jacob Lombard to the Royals at sixth overall, a prep infielder from Florida's Gulliver Prep. He is the younger brother of New York Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr., and the younger should be selected well before his brother was at 26th overall back in 2023. Lombard is a consensus top-10 prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft, with MLB Pipeline ranking him fifth overall.

If there is any question about his potential at the plate, it is with his hit tool thanks to an uppercut swing falling behind fastballs in the zone. But Longenhagen points out that a recent trend from the Royals may not take him off the club's radar.

"Scouting Director Brian Bridges has had an appetite for hit tool risk before (Jac Caglianone, Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond were the tops picks in his two drafts as Royals’ Director) and he was with the Giants they drafted Eldridge, Martin, and Reggie Crawford. Lombard is in that category of player. If the Royals cut a deal, the names bandied about have been two-way high school player Jared Grindlinger, top high school pitcher Gio Rojas, and USC left-hander Mason Edwards." Eric Longenhagen, FanGraphs

Jacob Lombard seems like a no-brainer for Royals if he falls to them at pick No. 6

For all the turbulence in recent mock drafts, ESPN and The Athletic previously echoed Lombard to the Royals in the past. Keith Law previously sent Lombard to Kansas City, saying "I've heard the Royals heaviest with Lombard and Eric Booth Jr." Meanwhile, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel said Lombard was the Royals' preference in a May mock draft if he falls to sixth overall in the first place.

While shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. should not view Kansas City drafting Lombard as a problem, the Royals could really use some middle infield prospect power. 2025 first-rounders Gamble and Hammond can both play second base and shortstop, respectively, but both have played elsewhere for most of their debut seasons. Yandel Ricardo has been Low-A Columbia's primary shortstop, but the Cuban prospect has not had that moment that elevates him into the Royals' top-five prospects.

Lombard would certainly join the system and be a top-five Royals prospect, bringing some more athleticism to the pipeline. He has power potential and speed in the field and basepaths, with an arm for short or second base long-term. Overall, he looks plenty worthy of the sixth overall pick should he fall into the Royals' lap, a la Jac Caglianone in 2024.