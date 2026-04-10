Royals could address dwindling starting pitching depth with major free agent splash

Amid all the problems that the Kansas City Royals' frustrating three game losing streak has brought on, whether it be the offense going completely stagnant or the bullpen continuing to cause headaches, there's an underlying problem growing by the day.

After taking numerous measures to ensure they had suitable starting pitching depth to call upon dating back to the last season's trade deadline, their efforts appear to be deteriorating before their eyes, especially after Ryan Bergert's recent elbow discomfort.

Luckily for the Royals, there's a way to address the issue of their starting pitching depth falling like flies in home run fashion.

It may not be the offseason anymore, however there are still some big names to be had on the open market, including former division rival Lucas Giolito, who's already catching the eye of some in the Royals sphere including Jared Perkins of Just Baseball and KC Sports Network.

Hate to see this. Hopefully it’s a speedy recovery for Bergert.



Another great example of the saying that you can never have enough pitching depth.



Lucas Giolito is an arm in free agency I’d love to see in Kansas City. https://t.co/E7QktgEikm — Jared Perkins (@JaredCP1) April 10, 2026

The veteran arm has remained unsigned so far after coming off an excellent looking season with the Boston Red Sox in 2025 following a missed year due to Tommy John recovery in 2024. In 145.0 innings across 26 starts with the Sox, Giolito threw to a 3.41 ERA and accumulated a 2.0 fWAR.

Will it be easy for the Royals to land an arm like Giolito? Likely not, especially considering that he's reportedly looking for a two-year contract, as per 104.3 The Score's Bruce Levine.

However, despite the financial commitment, the likely intense competition for his signature around the league and his previous injury woes himself, the Royals aren't exactly in a position to picky at the moment.

Ryan Bergert's current injury concerns makes a Lucas Giolito signing make that much more sense for Royals

The most recent, and arguably most major, example of their starter depth deteriorating occurred this week after a big-league experienced 40-man piece in Bergert was pulled from his most recent Triple-A start prematurely, with, again, what is now being referred to as elbow discomfort.

As pitchers like Giolito can attest to, few words are as terrifying to hear about a pitcher than "elbow discomfort", as more often than not in recent years, it has resulted in lengthy injury stints.

And again, as Royals prospect guru Preston Farr outlined on Friday, Bergert is just the latest addition to a dwindling depth chart.

Stephen Kolek still remains on the IL where he's resided since early spring training. Bailey Falter not only stumbled in the early going of the new season out of the major league bullpen, but now also finds himself on the shelf. And Luinder Avila seems more poised to occupy a bullpen role than a starter spot after his early season returns.

Royals SP depth in spring:

Lugo, Ragans, Bubic, Wacha, Cameron, Bergert, Kolek, Avila, Spence, Falter



Royals SP depth today:

Ragans*, Lugo, Bubic, Wacha, Cameron, Avila**, Spence



* banged up

** probably a very good reliever instead — Preston Farr (@royalsminors) April 10, 2026

Then, while he appears to be okay by all reports, it was never a good sign to see Cole Ragans go down early on Wednesday after the injury-ridden 2025 he had and his early exit due to a comebacker served as a reminder of just how easy it is to suffer injury issues in baseball.

Does Kansas City's major league rotation need a boost like others' might right now? No. However, more MLB depth can't hurt and Giolito will all but likely need time to ramp up regardless.

In a season like 2026, where the Royals are looking to officially enter their competitive window, they can't afford to take any chances and signing an arm of the caliber of Giolito would represent a winning commitment.