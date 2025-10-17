Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. still highly regarded by peers despite step back in 2025

It says something about the talent of Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. that he had a disappointing 2025 season - compared to the other-worldly MVP runner-up season he had in 2024 - and is still considered one of the best players of the summer.

Witt received exciting news on Wednesday when he was honored for his efforts outside the batter's box. Rawlings Baseball announced the finalists for the Gold Glove Award at shortstop, and Witt was selected as one of three American League representatives. One day later, he earned a rather impressive honor from his peers.

Over 157 games for the Royals, Witt posted a .295 batting average, .351 on-base percentage, .852 OPS, 23 home runs, and 88 RBIs. He led MLB in hits for a second consecutive season with 184 and also led the league in doubles for the first time in his career with 47. And yet, somehow this was a down year for the budding superstar.

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt earns Outstanding Player Finalist nod

On Thursday, the rest of Major League Baseball made it clear how much they respect the All-World Royals' shortstop. He was officially named as one of five finalists for the Player's Choice AL Outstanding Player.

Introducing your 2025 Players Choice Awards Finalists!



Since 1992, Major Leaguers have recognized the on and off-field achievements of their peers through the Players Choice Awards program. These awards have a special significance to Players because the winners are selected in… pic.twitter.com/SZ9n2Cc6F1 — MLBPA (@MLBPA) October 14, 2025

Witt is joined by the Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero, the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, the Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, and the Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez.

It seems to be quite a statement that he was named a finalist when taking into account that the NL Outstanding Player list has just three finalists.

As it turns out, Bobby Witt Jr. wasn't the only Kansas City Royals player who earned himself a big nod from his peers. Pitcher Noah Cameron was also named among the Players' Choice AL Outstanding Rookie finalists.