Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. reaches new career heights after capturing latest award

The Kansas City Royals have known for a long time that they have a bona fide superstar on their hands in Bobby Witt Jr. After all, they don't hand out nearly $300 million contracts for terms longer than a decade to just anyone.

But over the past two seasons in particular, the baseball world in general has really caught up to what Kansas City has known all along when it comes to their face of the franchise.

Between 2024 and 2025, Witt has appeared in two All-Star games, won a pair of both Silver Sluggers and Gold Gloves and was the 2024 AL MVP runner-up.

On Friday though, the same day as he took home his second Silver Slugger Award, Witt also found himself with some entirely brand new hardware - arguably his most prestigious award yet.

While one player at every position in each league can win a Gold Glove, only one player from each league can win a Platinum Glove - as the award is used to determine who the best individual defender is in both the American League and the National League.

And for the 2025 season, Witt Jr. was named the best-of-the-best amongst his peers after fan voting closed, winning the American League Platinum Glove.

The 2025 @RawlingsSports Platinum Glove Award winner in the American League is Bobby Witt Jr.! pic.twitter.com/FPFugGnAHS — MLB (@MLB) November 8, 2025

Bobby Witt Jr. adds Platinum Glove to his growing list of achievements

While Witt may have seen his offensive numbers fall a bit in 2025, his defense continued to get better, which is hard to believe after a 2024 campaign in which he posted 15 OAA, an 11 FRV and 2 DRS.

However, in 2025 he blew through expectations, leading all defenders in baseball with 24 OAA, ranking fifth in FRV at 20 and increasing his DRS in the process by pushing his total up to 3. What's crazier to think is that he's doing all of this at arguably the most premium defensive position in all of baseball, shortstop.

Every award and distinction Witt Jr. has captured to this point, he's had to share the spotlight with others. 10 names come away with a Gold Glove in each league each season, 10 names come home with a Silver Slugger, and dozens of names can earn All-Star honors when you consider injury replacements.

But only two names can take home a Platinum Glove. So, Witt can finally say he's the outright king of something in the American League.

Bobby Witt Jr. is the best defender in the American League and perhaps the best in all of MLB in general, as he continues to raise the bar on what greatness can look like in this era of baseball.