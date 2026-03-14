Royals All-Star doubling-down on 2025 breakout this spring entering critical season

Of all the matters the Kansas City Royals faithful had to discuss this offseason, the name that was arguably the most polarizing was that of Kris Bubic.

With the Royals holding an abundance of major league capable starting pitching options, Bubic was a popular name thrown in trade conversations given his excellent performance in 2025 and the fact that he's set for free agency after 2026, especially considering the offensive needs Kansas City had entering the winter.

Ultimately, despite the rumors, with less than two weeks until Opening Day, the Royals have opted to keep Bubic - at least for the time being.

Given his contract status and the fact his season ended over two months prematurely last year due to a rotator cuff strain, retaining him was somewhat of a gamble.

However, just looking at 2026, having someone of Bubic's caliber to slot in amongst names like ace Cole Ragans and veterans Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha certainly aids the Royals contending plans for the year.

And so far through spring, Bubic has performed to a degree that serves as a reward for the front office's faith in him as part of this team's plan for success this season, however that might look.

Royals front office's decision to hold onto Kris Bubic this winter looks smarter by the day

Bubic hasn't seemed to miss a beat in his return the mound, as few Royals starters have looked as strong as he has. In 8.0 innings of work across three starts so far, the southpaw is throwing to a 1.13 ERA, 2.28 FIP and 11.25 K/9 - which is far better than his 8.97 clip from a year ago and very similar to his 2024 bullpen breakout upon his return from Tommy John.

And his last Cactus League start in particular versus the Padres on Thursday, he looked exceptionally strong. In 3.0 innings of work, Bubic didn't allow a run and only surrendered two hits, one walk and struck out four Friars.

4 strikeouts over 3.0 scoreless innings from Kris Bubic!



Stream tonight's game for free on https://t.co/xFGKJxFo0o pic.twitter.com/LDbqCFB4YE — Royals.TV (@kcroyalstv) March 13, 2026

Now, spring training results have to be taken with grain of salt, as the games are yet to be meaningful towards the standings and they're in fact, developmental and for training purposes at the end of the day.

However, what they can provide is momentum, and as of right now, Bubic is on the right track to have a lot of momentum heading into a crucial year for both him and the organization.

If Bubic continues his strong camp and picks up right where he left off before he landed on the shelf in late July of last season, the Royals will have another proven All-Star caliber arm in their staff for the second straight season.

This means the Royals can either opt to keep in their staff for the year as tool to help to push towards a postseason run, or they could opt to cash in on him before he hits the open market - barring any potential contract extension agreement they may be able to come to between now and then - as a storng perfromance will only make him a more desired and lucrative rental arm.

And organization aside, 2026 is the most important season of Bubic's career if he wants to secure a major payday in free agency next winter.

So long as he continues to perform and prove his 2025 breakout was not simply a fluke result, there's no reason to view Bubic's current form as anything other than a win-win scenario for both him and the Royals.