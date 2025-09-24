Cole Ragans is reminding everyone he’s still the Royals’ ace

September has not gone the way the Kansas City Royals hoped, after a September slide officially saw them fall out of postseason contention on Tuesday.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't some positive things, even if they are few at the moment. Cole Ragans is right at the top of the relatively short list of things that have gone better than expected for the Kauffman denizens.

Ragans missed most of the 2025 season with a rotator cuff injury but made his return to the team earlier this month. Since coming back, he's looked like the old Cole Ragans. The guy who looked like a potential Cy Young candidate when the season started.

Why Royals fans should be excited about Cole Ragans in 2026

His last two starts for the Royals have especially shown that Ragans is someone that everyone should be excited about heading into 2026. His first start back from his injury wasn't perfect, but for someone who had missed most of the season, it was plenty impressive. He'd end up going 3.2 innings of two run ball, but only surrendering one hit and striking out four.

But his latest outing was Cy Young worthy.

Ragans struck out 10 batters while surrendering just two runs off three hits and a walk in 5.0 innings in his second start off the injured list. He got right to work early, striking out the side in each of the first two innings.

— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 24, 2025

It also marked the first time he's finished five innings since May 16, before going on the IL for the first time with a groin strain and then with a left rotator cuff strain.

"Glad to finally get through at least five," Ragans told MLB.com's Anne Rogers after the game. "It’s been a minute. Felt good to go out there for that one."

The Kansas Royals had hoped the stakes were higher when they mapped out Ragans' return-to-play plan, getting their ace back in the middle of a playoff push. Instead, he's focused on finishing the season healthy ahead of 2026. At least Cole Ragans looks like he's ready to make a run at it next season.