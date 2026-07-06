Rangers are proving painful roster reality Royals fans won't want to hear amid 2026 freefall

Sitting 18 games under .500 with the All-Star break a week away now, the Kansas City Royals appear to be in a state where it's time to pack it in 2026. Nothing has gone right for them this year and while there have been plenty of instances of underperformance that many can point blame to, roster turnover has arguably been the main sticking point among the Royals faithful of late.

The injury bug has hit hard this year with many names having either landed on the IL or at the very least spending some extended time on the bench to nurse their ailments. In total, the Kansas City Royals have used over 40 different names this season, mostly as a result of their injury issues, with a smattering of underperformance mixed in. However, perhaps that underperformance holds more weight than many give it credit for.

As USA Today's Bob Nightengale pointed out in his Sunday notebook this weekend, he pointed out that the Texas Rangers have used several different players of their own this season, 34 to be exact, several of which were not Opening Day fixtures or later-season arrivals. And unlike the Royals, they have much better luck this season, sitting 45-45 in the final Wild Card spot and just a game-and-a-half behind the Mariners for top in the AL West.

With a current injury list looking just as long as the Royals' this season, Texas has found a way to manage given the adverse circumstances, something that Kansas City has proven too difficult for them.

Royals seem far from solving their immense injury issues anytime soon

Some of the more prominent names on the injured list for the Royals include Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic in the rotation, Carlos Estévez and Nick Mears in the bullpen as well as Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino, Kyle Isbel and Jonathan India in the lineup. However, hope seems to be dwindling for most of these players when it comes to their 2026 seasons.

Ragans just underwent surgery to repair his UCL and won't be back until part-way through 2027 at the earliest. And Bubic just suffered his second setback of his rehab assignment for what was originally an elbow issue but has now become a shoulder ailment. Then there's bullpen, and Estévez and Mears seem no closer to getting rehab assignments underway.

Moving to the lineup, they've already lost India for the season and thus likely their investment in him entirely last winter. Then, there's Maikel Garcia who's lingering hand issue has kept the Royals without much update at the moment on when he might return. Kyle Isbel also seems in the dark on his next steps in recovery, as after doing some workouts with the team last week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported his expected rehab assignment won't be occurring this week like it will likely be for Pasquantino.

With just one key name on the supposed road to a comeback, their misfortunes don't seem as though they'll be changing anytime soon. And for them, it's a real shame because between this and their aforementioned underperformance, the Royals have managed to go just 2-8 in their last 10 games.

However, as the Rangers have proven, perhaps it didn't have to be this way. Their lineup sits in the top half in MLB in wRC+ while their rotation and bullpen each feature top half ERAs of their own. They may not have been as plagued as the Royals this year in terms of injury, but they've been heavily plagued nonetheless but look as though it hasn't hindered them in their pursuit for October, like it has Kansas City.