Promising young Royals duo gets well-deserved shine in Triple-A promotional schedule

The 2026 baseball season is fast approaching meaning fans will be getting set to plan their trips to the ballpark.

One of the go-to events that gets fans flocking stadiums are promotional games and with the season less than two months away now, major league and minor league teams alike are starting to release their promotional giveaway schedules.

The Kansas City Royals' Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, revealed theirs' on Tuesday with eight separate giveaway nights, on top of 29 theme nights and array of specialty jersey nights, daily promotions and fireworks nights among other happenings at Werner Park in 2026.

Looking at the giveaways in particular, two current staples in the Royals big league roster, Jac Caglianone and Noah Cameron, are having their well-deserved past contributions in Omaha recognized with respective bobblehead nights this upcoming season.

Caglianone's bobblehead night is set for Saturday, July 18 when Omaha squares off against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

Cameron's is slated for Saturday, August 22 when the Storm Chasers do battle against the Rochester Red Wings.

To put things nicely, Caglianone's rookie season was underwhelming. Along with a lengthy stint on the injured list, he only managed to hit .157 with a .532 OPS, seven homers, 18 RBI and a 46 wRC+.

However, the hope will be that Caglianone finds a way to really breakout in 2026 and display that prospect potential that garnered so much hype across the baseball world in 2025.

A lot of that fanfare-inducing performance occurred during his time in Triple-A Omaha. After tearing up the Double-A scene in Northwest Arkansas, Cags got the call Omaha on May 20 and made the most of his short stint as Storm Chaser before his June 3 major league call-up.

In that 12 game span, Caglianone hit .319 with a 1.094 OPS, six home runs, 13 RBI and a 165 wRC+.

Then, after spending some time on the IL in the summer, he'd undertake an extended rehab stint with the Storm Chasers before he got the call on Sept. 1 to return to The Show.

In a 16 span, Caglianone made 75 plate appearances, where he'd slash .385/.467/.692 with five homers, 16 RBI and an extraordinary 201 wRC+.

In total when all was said and done, Caglianone spent 28 games as a Strom Chaser in 2025, slashing .357/.426/.705 with 11 HR, 29 RBI and a 186 wRC+.

Then, there's Cameron, who spent time with the Storm Chasers in both 2024 and '25 where he rose to become one of the Royals top prospects before his late-April debut and then a mid-May permanent stay in the Royals' starting staff.

In nine starts in '24, Cameron pitched across 54.1 innings to the tune of an excellent 2.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and .218 BAA while striking out 10.27 batters per nine innings and only walking 1.82.

Then, before he established himself as Rookie of the Year contender with Kansas City, Cameron made a handful of starts with Omaha, throwing to a very respectable 3.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and .203 BAA across seven starts.

The two have undoubtedly been some of Omaha's biggest draws to the ballpark in recent seasons and even though they'll all but likely be with the Royals in the majors, for two days next year they'll do so once again.