Projecting the Royals 2025 Opening Day starting rotation without Brady Singer

On November 22, the Kansas City Royals executed their second major move of the offseason by trading pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds. In return, they landed a promising leadoff option in Jonathan India and a former top prospect in Joey Wiemer. While the deal addresses key needs, Singer’s departure will undoubtedly ripple through the Royals’ rotation heading into Opening Day 2025.

Kansas City’s rotation was among baseball’s best in 2024, and Singer played a significant role in that success. He made a career-high 32 starts, logging 179 2/3 innings with a 3.71 ERA. Critics often pointed to his reliance on a sinker-slider combo, struggles against lefties, and his lack of a quality third pitch, yet the results speak for themselves — Singer was a clear net positive for the Royals.

Still, the team’s strong returning rotation and pressing need for a player like India made the trade too good to pass up.

With the move now official, the Royals face the challenge of replacing Singer’s production. Moneyball famously made replacing a player “in the aggregate” seem simple, but the reality is far more complicated. Whether Kansas City was wise to move on from Singer won’t be clear until next October. For now, here’s a look at how the Royals’ rotation could shape up when they open the 2025 season on March 27.

LHP Cole Ragans

There is little question about the top three options in the Royals’ rotation, and last year’s Opening Day starter should be the favorite to take the mound again in 2025. Cole Ragans has been elite since joining Kansas City midway through the 2023 season, and his first full season with the team did not disappoint. The southpaw posted a 3.14 ERA across 32 starts, proving to be one of the most durable and reliable starters in baseball.

RHP Seth Lugo

Lugo had a milestone season to kick off his Royals tenure. From his first All-Star selection to his runner-up finish in AL Cy Young voting, the veteran proved he is a top-tier MLB starter. His durability over 206 2/3 innings, reliability with 22 quality starts, and ability to lead the clubhouse are just a few of the standout traits Lugo displayed in 2024. He could challenge Ragans for the Opening Day start, but Lugo would still be the league’s best number-two starter.

RHP Michael Wacha

Wacha, alongside Lugo, served as one of the Royals' veteran pitching leaders in 2024 and performed admirably. The Royals rewarded the 33-year-old’s 13-8 season with a three-year contract, hoping he can continue as a reliable rotation anchor. After a shaky start, Wacha rebounded to post a 12-4 record with a 2.72 ERA over his final 22 starts in 2024, ranking among the league’s best starters since early May.

LHP Kris Bubic

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo has indicated that Bubic, who spent the 2024 season in the bullpen, is expected to return to the starting rotation in 2025. This will be Bubic's first full offseason since recovering from Tommy John surgery, and that bodes well for his successful reintegration into the rotation. Observing any adjustments in his pitching arsenal and approach as he transitions back to a starting role will be intriguing, but the Royals should be optimistic that Bubic will resume his previous form on the mound.

RHP Alec Marsh

There are plenty of options to round out the rotation, but the incumbent Marsh appears to be the leading candidate. The Arizona State product went 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA in his first full MLB season, showcasing a diverse pitching arsenal. Marsh had moments where he looked like a seasoned starter and others where things unraveled. If Kansas City doesn’t add another free-agent starter, Marsh should slot in as the Royals’ number-five starter next year.

Other candidates: RHP Kyle Wright, LHP Daniel Lynch IV, LHP Noah Cameron