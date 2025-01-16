Predicting where the 7 remaining KC Royals free agents will sign

Yuli Gurriel, 1B/DH

When Vinnie Pasquantino broke his thumb in August 2024, the Royals quickly acquired Gurriel in a minor league trade with the Atlanta Braves, hoping the veteran would cover first base through the rest of the season and — if needed — into the playoffs. Fortunately, Pasquantino was able to return from the IL before the Wild Card Series, but since Gurriel had proven himself to be one of the team's more reliable hitters down the stretch, he was kept in the lineup for all six of the Royals' postseason games.

In 65 plate appearances during the regular season, Gurriel — who was immediately promoted him to the majors upon being acquired — slashed .241/.338/.296 with 6 RBI. He went on to post 4 hits during the playoffs.

At 40 years old, there's a good chance Gurriel hangs up his bat this winter — either by choice or by simply not receiving a new deal for 2025. If he does decide he has another year of baseball in him, the Marlins may be interested in a repeat of the minor league deal he signed before the 2023 season. You never know — perhaps Gurriel will earn a spot on their Opening Day roster at spring training, just as he did last time.

Predicted Team: Miami Marlins on minor league deal or retirement

Paul DeJong, INF

DeJong started the 2024 season with the brutally underperforming Chicago White Sox, where he smashed 18 home runs before being traded to the Royals on July 31 in exchange for pitcher Jarold Rosado. In 119 plate appearances with Kansas City, the 37-year-old slashed .222/.277/.417 with a further 6 home before the end of the regular season.

Like Gurriel, DeJong's age may work against him as he looks for another major league contract, but if that can be overlooked, there are a number of teams that could benefit from the depth he provides. On January 13, Just Baseball's Joe Rowan suggested the New York Yankees as the most likely landing spot for DeJong, commenting that adding the veteran at the hot corner would allow the team to use Oswaldo Cabrera in a super-utility role, where he may actually be better suited.

Predicted Team: New York Yankees