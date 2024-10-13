4 KC Royals players who won't be back for 2025
The 2024 season is over for Kansas City Royals. Having been eliminated from the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees, it's time for the Royals to start thinking about next season, and that means looking at which players are coming back, and which need to be replaced over the offseason.
Of course, there are some players who have question marks looming over their future with the Royals, especially since players still have until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to make option decisions. All eyes in Kansas City will be on starting pitcher Michael Wacha — who has a $16 million player option available for 2025 — as that deadline draws near, as well as outfielder Hunter Renfroe and relief pitcher Chris Stratton, both of whom also have player options that are yet to be officially decided.
As the Royals look to retool their roster during the winter, there will plenty of difficult decisions that need to be made about players' futures — as well as some not-so-difficult decisions. Here are four players that won't be returning to Kansas City in 2025.
Will Smith's time is up with the KC Royals
Despite a brief bright moment in the Wild Card series, the Royals' bullpen was a major problem this year — and 35-year-old reliever Will Smith, who is on his second stint with the team, certainly didn't help the situation.
Coming off three consecutive World Series wins with the Atlanta Braves (2021), Houston Astros (2022), and Texas Rangers (2023), Smith started the season at the Royals' closer, but it didn't take long for him to be pulled from that role. After giving up four runs in his first appearance, he was quickly transitioned to only being used in middle-inning low-leverage situations, and a back injury in August meant he didn't pitch at all during Kansas City's postseason campaign.
In 45 appearances in 2024, Smith struggled with command, accumulating a 6.53 ERA with just 29 strikeouts in 41.1 innings. It's an unfortunate way to end his time in Kansas City — where Smith made his MLB debut in 2012 and played until being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the end of the 2013 season — but the reality is that the bullpen desperately needs to be upgraded, and Smith just isn't a part of that roster.
Robbie Grossman's very brief stint with the KC Royals is over
Robbie Grossman played for three teams in 2024, ending up being claimed off waivers by the Royals after stints with the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers. His acquisition was a part of Kansas City's push to bolster their offense — particularly against lefty pitchers — but, ultimately, Grossman had very little impact.
In 32 regular-season at-bats with the Royals, Grossman slashed .125/.263/.125 with just 4 hits, all of which were singles, and 13 strikeouts. When Kansas City advanced to the postseason, he was left off the 26-man rosters for both the Wild Card Series and ALDS, proving the team didn't see his services as something they needed moving forward.
Grossman played such a small role with the Royals this season — and underperformed even when given a shot — that it wouldn't make any sense for the team to pursue a new deal with him.
Adam Frazier has played his last game for the KC Royals
Before the 2024 season, the Royals signed Adam Frazier to a one-year, $2 million deal with a $8.5 million mutual option for 2025. Should the Royals turn down the mutual option — which they are expected to do over the coming weeks — Frazier's contract includes a $2.5 million buyout.
Frazier was brought in to be the Royal's everyday second baseman, but as the season progressed, the 34-year-old became more of a utility player that only sometimes made the lineup. In 104 games (262 at-bats), Frazier slashed .202/.282/.294 with 4 home runs and 22 RBI, continuing a downward trend in his batting stats that has progressively gotten worse over the last few seasons.
While Frazier's ability to field across multiple positions is useful, his offensive struggles and lack of a place as an everyday starter means it makes no sense for the Royals to keep him for 2025, especially at $8.5 million.
Yuli Gurriel won't be back with the KC Royals
After Vinnie Pasquantino's thumb injury ruled him out for at least a few weeks, the Royals acquired Yuli Gurriel on August 31 in a minor-league trade with Atlanta Braves. It was a last-minute move to ensure they had a backup plan if Pasquantino wasn't back for the playoffs, and even though he was, Gurriel ended up being one of the team's most effective offensive players over the last few weeks of the regular season.
Having immediately been promoted to the majors after being acquired by the Royals, Gurriel proved to be a reliable hitter in the lineup. He slashed .241/.338/.296 with 6 RBI in 18 regular-season games (54 at-bats), and played in all six of Kansas City's playoff games, managing 4 hits. Still, the two-time World Series Champion isn't going to be back with the Royals next season.
At 40 years old, Gurriel brought a mature energy to the Royals' clubhouse — particularly during their postseason campaign — and he was a crucial part of the offense when it was otherwise shaky. Still, his 4 hits in the playoffs just weren't enough to prove he's worth a new contract for 2025, and while the Royals should be appreciative for what he brought to the team, it's clear his time in Kansas City was always intended to be brief.